Unleash the Power: DareOn Energy Drink launched in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 3: Ahmedabad-based startup Flare Beverages launched the DareOn Energy Drink in the city on Saturday, offering consumers a refreshing and invigorating new choice in the energy drink market.

DareOn Energy Drink is formulated with a blend of caffeine, sugar, B vitamins, amino acid derivatives, designed to enhance energy levels and improve mental performance. These functional energy drinks are perfect for athletes, sports enthusiasts, and anyone needing an instant energy boost.

Speaking at the launch, Neel Patel, Co-founder of Flare Beverages, said, “We are delighted to introduce DareOn Energy Drink in Ahmedabad. Our drinks are crafted to deliver a powerful and refreshing burst of energy that caters to the dynamic lifestyle of our consumers. Whether you are an athlete, student, or someone on the go, DareOn Energy Drink will keep you energised.”

Kevin Patel, Co-founder of Flare Beverages, said, “With DareOn, we have created an energy drink that not only boosts energy levels but also provides a great taste experience. Our three unique flavours – Classic, Exotic, and Lichy Lime – are designed to appeal to a wide range of tastes and preferences. We are confident that DareOn will quickly become a favourite among consumers in Ahmedabad and help us establish a strong presence in the energy drink segment.”

The launch of DareOn Energy Drink in Ahmedabad marks a significant milestone for Flare Beverages. The company plans to launch the drink in other cities soon and aims to have a national presence over time.

DareOn Energy Drink aims to provide consumers with the benefits of increased energy, reduced fatigue, and improved alertness by stimulating the central nervous system. Its key ingredients include caffeine, which enhances brain function and increases alertness and concentration, sugar, which provides the primary source of calories for an instant energy boost, and B vitamins, which aid in converting food into energy and improving muscle tone. DareOn Energy Drink also contains amino acid derivatives such as taurine which are crucial in energy production and muscle function.

With its carefully selected ingredients, DareOn Energy Drink promises to deliver an effective stimulant that enhances alertness, attention, and overall energy levels, making it a preferred choice for students, athletes, and busy professionals.

DareOn Energy Drink is available in three exciting flavours – Classic Energy Drink, Exotic Energy Drink, and Lichy Lime Energy Drink. It is priced at an affordable Rs. 60 per 250 ml can.

