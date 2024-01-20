Unleash your marketing mojo: Adgully announces CMOs' Charcha 2024

ATK

New Delhi [India], January 20: Adgully has announced the highly anticipated CMOs' Charcha 2024 on January 23 at Radisson Blu Plaza in Mahipalpur, New Delhi, from 11 AM onwards.

The event, whose theme is 'Future roadmap for pursuing growth in new ways,' will be a gathering of distinguished marketing leaders from different parts of the country. As the marketing landscape undergoes a seismic shift, industry leaders and visionaries are set to converge at the exclusive event, curated to explore the transformative trends and challenges shaping the marketing domain.

CMOs' Charcha will bring together seasoned professionals, thought leaders, and innovators. Attendees can expect insightful discussions, cutting-edge strategies, and invaluable networking opportunities.

Event Details:

Date: 23rd January 2024

Time: 11:00 AM onwards

Venue: Radisson Blu Plaza, Mahipalpur, New Delhi

Adgully founder and CEO Bijoya Ghosh said: "As we embrace change, foster innovation, and anticipate future trends, CMOs' Charcha is poised to be a pivotal moment for marketing professionals seeking to stay ahead in this dynamic and ever-evolving industry. It is more than an event; it is a transformative experience, meticulously crafted to redefine the very fabric of marketing discussions. In the flux of the modern business landscape, CMOs' Charcha stands as a testament to Adgully's dedication to delivering an unparalleled and transformative experience."

CMOs' Charcha 2024 is presented by Times Network, co-powered by Laqshya Media. Partners include ABP News (Gold Partner), VTION (Silver Partner) and Team Pumpkin (Agency Partner).

CMOs' Charcha is a premier platform that brings together top minds in the marketing industry to discuss, dissect, and navigate the ever-changing landscape of marketing. Each edition is crafted to inspire, educate, and empower marketing professionals by delving into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the field.

With a focus on embracing change, fostering innovation, and anticipating future trends, CMOs' Charcha 2024 promises to be a pivotal moment for marketing professionals seeking to stay ahead in the dynamic and ever-evolving industry.

At the heart of this esteemed gathering is Adgully's commitment to providing a space where top-tier professionals can come together to not only discuss but also meticulously dissect and navigate the intricate challenges and opportunities that characterize contemporary marketing.

