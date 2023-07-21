Unleashing the Mysteries: Reijul Sachdev Takes Readers on a Thrilling Ride with ‘Wildcat’

Reijul Sachdev, a talented young author and PhD student at IIIT-Bangalore, has recently released his novel, “Wildcat”, a psychological thriller with comic elements. The book follows the journey of Pranav Dasgupta, a Computer Science student at ICSI, as he navigates the complexities of college life and stumbles upon a hidden world of mysteries. In this exclusive interview, we have the opportunity to gain insights into Reijul Sachdev’s inspirations, challenges, and the fascinating journey behind the creation of “Wildcat.”

Q1: What inspired you to write “Wildcat”?

Reijul Sachdev: “Wildcat” was born out of my passion for storytelling and my fascination with the enigmatic aspects of life, born from my own experiences as a schizophrenic. I wanted to retell my own story as a Computer Science student and give the book a comic twist, as well as a desire to tell the world my story as a schizophrenic and incorporate a psychological thriller element into the book. It was this trip down memory lane that propelled me to write “Wildcat.”

Q2: Pranav Dasgupta, the protagonist of your novel, embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Could you tell us more about this theme?

Reijul Sachdev: The theme of self-discovery is central to “Wildcat.” Pranav Dasgupta represents the young adults who are at a crossroads in their lives, searching for their true identities and purpose. As he unravels the mysteries he encounters, he also embarks on a profound journey of self-reflection and growth. Through Pranav’s experiences, I aimed to explore the complexities of personal transformation, the challenges of making choices, and the ultimate realization of one’s potential. However, through all this a comic vein is maintained so that at no point does the book get too serious or bogged down in self-help or advice.

Q3: Your book explores the hidden depths of human relationships. Why did you find this exploration significant?

Reijul Sachdev: Human relationships are intricate and multifaceted, often concealing layers of emotions and experiences. I found the exploration of these hidden depths significant because it reflects the complexity of our own lives. By delving into the intricacies of relationships in “Wildcat,” I wanted to emphasize the power of understanding, empathy, and connection. It is through these connections that we can truly uncover the depths of ourselves and others.

Q4: How did you incorporate the essence of college life into “Wildcat”?

Reijul Sachdev: College life is a transformative period that shapes individuals’ perspectives and experiences. To capture the essence of this phase in “Wildcat,” I drew upon my own memories and observations as a student. From academic pressures to friendships and the quest for independence, I aimed to create a narrative that resonates with readers, reminding them of their own college journeys. By blending relatable elements of college life with the mysterious undertones of the story, I sought to evoke a sense of nostalgia and familiarity.

Q5: Can you share any insights into your writing process and how you brought “Wildcat” to life?

Reijul Sachdev: The process of bringing “Wildcat” to life was an exhilarating one. I believe in the power of immersion and research, so I dedicated a significant amount of time to understanding the nuances of the themes I explored. Outlining the plot and character development were essential steps in my writing process, allowing me to maintain a cohesive narrative. Balancing my academic commitments and writing required discipline and effective time management. With the support of my loved ones, I carved out dedicated writing time and worked diligently to bring “Wildcat” to fruition.

