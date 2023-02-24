Unlimited credit score checks, pre-approved offers, and more with Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass

Bajaj Finserv Limited has partnered with TransUnion CIBIL, India's leading credit information company, to launch Credit Pass, a unique annual subscription that allows consumers to check their credit scores and monitor their credit health with ease.

The credit score is a three-digit number, often considered to be one of the most important factors behind the approval of a loan application. Higher credit scores suggest that the applicant is reliable and creditworthy. Lower scores suggest the opposite.

It is important that consumers monitor their credit score regularly to ensure that it remains in good standing.

With the Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass annual subscription, one can check their credit score as many times as they want. This means that customers can monitor their credit health regularly and identify any changes or errors that may affect their creditworthiness.

They can also see how their credit score is affected by their financial decisions, such as applying for credit, making timely payments, or carrying a balance on their credit cards.

In addition to unlimited credit score checks, the Credit Pass also provides customers with pre-approved loan offers. This means that they can avail of the loan instantly without any lengthy application process. The pre-approved loan offers available to customers can vary based on their credit score and other factors.

The Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass can help customers make better financial decisions and manage their finances more effectively. By monitoring their credit score regularly, customers can identify any changes or errors that may affect their creditworthiness and take steps to improve their credit score. They can also take advantage of pre-approved loan offers to access funds quickly and easily.

In summary, the Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass provides customers with unlimited credit score checks, pre-approved loan offers, access to their credit health dashboard and much more. To access these benefits, customers can sign-up for the Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass by paying a nominal fee.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Limited, is one of the most-diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to 58 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Wallet, Co-branded Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and FAAA/Stable and MAAA (Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S & P Global Ratings.

