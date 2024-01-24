Unlock exclusive benefits and rewards with AU Small Finance Bank Credit Cards - Apply Today!

ATK

New Delhi [India], January 24: AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), India's largest SFB, introducers a range of credit cards designed to enhance your spending experience beyond the ordinary. These credit cards are not just about transactions; they serve as gateways to a world of rewarding experiences.

Crafted to suit diverse lifestyles, AU Credit Cards form high-quality partnerships with leading merchants, reshaping your spending journey. As we delve into the realm of AU Credit Cards, let's explore the enticing collaborations with renowned brands that promise to enrich your overall shopping, dining, and lifestyle experiences.

Altura & Altura+ Cards: Lifetime Free Now!

In an exclusive offer alert, we're excited to announce that Altura & Altura+ Credit Cards are now Life-Time Free. Paired with SwipeUp and LIT for all customers, this offer enhances the value of your AU Credit Card experience. This thrilling development unlocks a multitude of benefits, transforming your AU Credit Card into more than just a financial tool but a lifelong companion on your journey towards exclusive privileges and rewards.

AU Credit Cards Unique Benefits

AU Credit Cards distinguish themselves in the competitive market by presenting a range of features tailored to individual preferences and needs. Here are some standout attributes:

High-Quality Partnerships: These credit cards boast exclusive partnerships with top-tier merchants, ensuring cardholders enjoy special privileges and discounts.

Rewarding Experiences: Every transaction becomes an opportunity to earn cashback, discounts, and reward points, enhancing the overall spending experience.

Tailored for Your Lifestyle: Whether you are an avid shopper, a travel enthusiast, or someone who appreciates fine dining, AU Small Finance Bank has a credit card designed to complement your lifestyle.

Shop, Thrill, Repeat: Unlock Exciting Brand Partnerships!

AU Credit Cards go beyond the norm with collaborations with prominent brands, offering exclusive discounts and offers. Here's an overview of some notable partnerships, along with specific details of each offer on select credit cards:

MakeMyTrip, ixigo, Cleartrip, Yatra, EaseMyTrip, Paytm Flights: Plan your travel with up to 15% instant discount on flights, hotels, and more. Make your journeys more affordable and enjoyable with these exclusive travel offers.

Zomato: Delight your taste buds with a generous flat Rs. 500 discounts on dining experiences or savour the convenience of online orders with a 15% discount on food delivery.

BookMyShow, PVR INOX, Paytm Movies: Make your entertainment memorable with up to 50% Off (up to Rs. 250) on BookMyShow. For PVR INOX, get a 20% Off on movie tickets. Offer is applicable for INOX branded cinemas as well. Additionally, get 25% Off on movie tickets on Paytm Movies.

bigbasket and bbnow: Transform your grocery shopping into a rewarding experience. Enjoy a flat Rs. 50 off on bbnow, and Rs. 200 off on bigbasket every month.

Croma: Unleash the power of innovation with a 5% Instant Discount (up to Rs. 1,500) on your gadget upgrades at Croma, available both in-store and online.

Lifestyle and Tata CLiQ: Redefine your style with a flat Rs. 500 off on Lifestyle website and at Tata CLiQ, get a 10% Off on latest fashion & accessories.

For complete offer details, please visit: https://offers.aubank.in/

How to Apply for AU Credit Card

Ready to embark on a journey of exclusive benefits and rewards? Applying for AU Credit Cards is a simple process:

Online Application: Visit the AU Small Finance Bank website or use their app to conveniently apply for a credit card.

Visit the Nearest Branch: For a more personalized experience, walk into your nearest AU Small Finance Bank branch, where a representative will guide you through the application process.

AU Credit Cards are not just financial tools; they are your passport to a world of privileges. The exclusive partnerships with leading merchants ensure that every transaction is an opportunity to save and relish premium experiences. Apply for an AU Credit Card now and elevate your spending to new heights of luxury and convenience.

