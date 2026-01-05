Unlock Half price - Lulu Bengaluru Announces Biggest Sale of the Year: Flat 50% Off during January 8,9,10 & 11, 2026

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 5: The wait is over for savvy shoppers in Bengaluru. Lulu Bengaluru announces the city's most massive shopping spectacle of the year, the "End of Season Sale (EOSS)", set to dazzle happening on January 8,9,10,11 of 2026. This four day shopping bonanza promises a Flat 50% Off across a staggering range of products, marking the biggest discount event on the Lulu calendar.

Spanning the entire Lulu ecosystem in Bengaluru, the sale will transform shopping into an exhilarating experience. Shoppers can dive into unbeatable deals at Lulu Hypermarket, Lulu Fashion, Lulu Connect, at Lulu Mall Rajajinagar. Lulu Daily, Lulu Connect and REO Fashions stores located at VR Mall Whitefield. Lulu Daily at Forum Mall Falcon City, and Lulu Daily at M5 E-City Mall Electronic City. From the latest fashion trends and cutting edge electronics to daily groceries and home essentials, over 300+ leading brands are participating, ensuring there's something for every wishlist at half the price.

Adding to the excitement, Lulu is also organising a thrilling exclusive auction running concurrently from January 8th to 11th. Customers get the unique chance to bid for premium electronics, high-end appliances, and coveted gadgets, all starting from just Rs. one. Furthermore, all Lulu outlets will extend their shopping hours until midnight, providing ample time to explore and grab the best deals at a relaxed pace.

The flagship Lulu Mall Bengaluru at Rajaji Nagar will be the epicentre of the "LULU ON SALE - Hey Bengaluru Ready Na ?" festival. Alongside fabulous discounts, the mall will buzz with vibrant music and entertainment, creating an unforgettable festive atmosphere. For families, Lulu Funtura, Karnataka's largest indoor amusement park, adds to the fun with an exclusive Bowling Challenge, where visitors can win amazing prizes by showcasing their skills.

Mr. Shereef K K, Regional Director of Lulu Mall Bengaluru, said, "We are thrilled to present Bengaluru's biggest shopping bonanza of the year. Our End of Season Sale is meticulously curated to offer unparalleled value and an exceptional experience. With flat 50% off, extended hours, and unique engagements like our exclusive auction, we invite everyone to make the most of this limited period extravaganza".

The sale is further sweetened with Special Bank Offers upto 10% off on all major cards, ensuring additional savings. Ample parking has been arranged across all locations to accommodate the expected surge of shoppers.

Don't miss this ultimate opportunity to shop till you drop. Mark your calendars for January 8-11, 2026, and experience retail paradise at Lulu Bengaluru.

About Lulu Mall Bengaluru

Lulu Mall Bengaluru, a premier shopping destination with 5 floors housing over 150+ international and national brands. Spanning 7 lakh square feet, our mall offers an unparalleled retail experience, complemented by 11 screens consisting of 3 VIP dedicated Audis for your entertainment. Enjoy a diverse culinary journey at our 5+ restaurants, 1 pub and 30 food court outlets, all within a 1300+-seater food court. With parking space for 1700+ vehicles, Lulu Mall Bengaluru ensures a convenient and delightful visit for all.

About Lulu Hypermarket

Lulu Hypermarket provides you with an experienced convenience and variety in Lulu Mall Bangalore. Customers can discover a wide range of groceries, fresh produce, household items, electronics, fashion, and more under one roof. Lulu Hypermarket gives a comprehensive shopping experience that combines quality products with great value and customer service. Visit the Lulu Fashion Store for an exceptional shopping experience with diverse fashion choices that cater to every style. Explore a wide range of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children, featuring both Indian and Western wear. Lulu Connect for reliable products, expert advice, and exceptional customer service that caters to all your tech needs. Discover a comprehensive range of smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances, and accessories.

About Lulu Daily

Lulu Daily is a neighbourhood market concept by Lulu Group India, created to meet customers' daily shopping needs. These stores focus on providing a wide range of essentials, including fresh foods, groceries, and other daily necessities, all in a well-organized and easily accessible shopping environment. By bringing daily essentials closer to neighbourhoods, Lulu Daily strives to offer convenience, quality, and value under one roof, making it a go-to destination for customers seeking a reliable and hassle-free shopping experience.

For more enquiries:

Vishal S S

Head - Media, PR and Communications

Email - vishalss@luluinida.com

Contact - +91-9606451845, Bengaluru, Karnataka

