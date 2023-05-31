Unlock Seamless travel with Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card on the IRCTC APP and Website

NewsVoir

Mumbai/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL), the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Limited and India's largest and highly diversified NBFC, is making travel booking more convenient for its customers. Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is now Live on IRCTC APP & Website. Now customers can book train, flight, and tour packages on Easy EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI Network card.

Benefits of booking your travel with Bajaj Finserv EMI Network card:

1. Convenient Booking: With the EMI Network Card on the IRCTC App & Web, travellers can now enjoy a hassle-free booking experience right from their smartphones. No more standing in long queues or dealing with paper tickets

2. Flexible Payment Options: The EMI Network Card offers the flexibility of converting your IRCTC bookings into easy monthly instalments. It allows you to choose a repayment tenure that suits your financial needs, making travel more affordable and budget friendly.

3. Instant Approval: The EMI Network Card on the IRCTC app provides instant approval, ensuring a seamless and quick booking process. No more waiting for tedious loan approvals or worrying about financial constraints.

4. No Down Payment: With the EMI Network Card, you can book your train, flight & tour packages on the IRCTC app & website without any down payment. It eliminates the need to pay a lump sum upfront, allowing you to manage your expenses more effectively.

5. Enhanced Security: The EMI Network Card on the IRCTC app ensures secure transactions with advanced security features. You can have peace of mind knowing that your payments and personal information are protected.

Use your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to book your journey at:

1. IRCTC APP Click Here (play.google.com/store/apps/detailsid=cris.org.in.prs.ima&hl=en_IN&gl=US)

2. IRCTC train (Min transaction amt above 10k* ) Click Here (www.irctc.co.in/nget/train-search?)

3. IRCTC Flight (Min transaction amt above 5k* ) Click Here (www.air.irctc.co.in/?)

4. IRCTC Tour Packages (Min transaction amt above 5k* ) Click Here (www.irctctourism.com/?)

Give a missed call on 92100 35555 to get the App link download the App Now (bfl.onelink.me/857331112/75d) and follow the steps to view your card

- Click on the "EMI" icon on the top right corner

- Enter your date of birth

- Click on "View" to view EMI card number

- Enter OTP

- Your masked EMI card number will be visible

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

