Unlock the Secrets to a Blissful Existence with Beeja House's Latest Release authored by Gyanesh Chaudhry

ATK

New Delhi [India], January 29: Bliss it is a word that has intrigued philosophers, poets, and seekers of truth for centuries. Some have described it as a state of supreme happiness, while others have likened it to an inner contentment that transcends life's fleeting pleasures. But in its essence, bliss is a deeply personal and profoundly transformative experience.

These lines from Beeja House's latest release, How to Be on Top by Living in Bliss Forever, explicitly decode the spirit of bliss in the most insightful way. This book in its entirety, too, emerges as a guiding light, offering profound insights into living a life of fulfillment and joy. Authored by Gyanesh Chowdhary, this transformative book takes readers on a journey of self-discovery, revealing the secrets to finding bliss in every facet of existence.

A manual for those who seek a life filled with contentment, purpose, and fulfillment, this book is a beacon for finding your inner self. The core of the book lies in its exploration of the art of meditation as a gateway to inner peace, clarity, and spiritual awakening. As the readers unfold the pages laced with calmness and ease, they will delve into the power of mindfulness and stillness in a frenzied world, learning to find balance and purpose. The book is an inspiration calling out to individuals ready to embrace holistic living and embark on a journey towards lasting contentment.

Efficiently balanced on the four pillars, the book entails the core values around meditation and inner peace, health and overall wellness, financial well-being, and purpose in life. Where the author talks about the core concepts of meditation which will take on a journey to spiritual awakening, he also guides the readers on how to nurture your body, mind, and spirit to achieve a state of optimal health and vitality. The book also ponders upon the idea of mastering finances, creating abundance, and achieving financial peace while at the same time understanding the significance of leaving a meaningful legacy for future generations and how it can bring purpose to your life. As an abecedarian guide, the book is a roadmap to those who seek harmony and contentment in every facet of their lives.

The book is written in an easy-to-comprehend language with a narrative that is both insightful and inspiring. Divided into seven chapters, a treasure trove of tangible tools and techniques that readers can easily incorporate into their daily lives. The meditation techniques and guidelines will help you to inculcate meditation practice in your staple routine quite easily. The author's guidance is accessible and applicable, making the quest for bliss a realistic and achievable goal.

In a discussion with the author, he said, "At the age of 79, as I sit down to write this book, I can attest that bliss is not a distant, unattainable dream. It is not a reward reserved only for the fortunate or the spiritually enlightened. Bliss is, in fact, a state of being that each one of us has the potential to embrace and nurture. Bliss is not merely the absence of suffering or the fleeting pleasure of material gains. It is a profound sense of inner peace, a feeling of contentment that arises when we align with the natural flow of life. It is the serenity that accompanies us even in the face of adversity."

The author, Gyanesh Chaudhry, is a seasoned individual with a remarkable academic journey at the IIT Kanpur. However, his story truly took flight when he joined the Electronics R & D Division of Tata Electric Cos. in Bombay in October 1967. His unparalleled vision and foresight played an essential role in laying the foundation, creating, and structuring the new R & D Division of Tata Electric Cos. from the ground up, pioneering the efficacious implementation of new projects. His groundbreaking project, "Under Frequency Detection System & Gradual Load Shedding," recognized by FICCI in the 1970s, mustered accolades from across the nation. To add more feathers to his hat, in 2013, he was honored with the National Award in Lean Manufacturing Techniques by the Ministry of MSME, followed by the National Award in Innovation in 2014. His unwavering commitment to excellence continued to shine, as he was crowned the Winner of the Excellence Award in Cost Competitiveness by ASSOCHAM India in 2015.

The mentor and publisher, Geetika Saigal, shared her thoughts and said, "The intriguing and pragmatic viewpoint of this book is not merely of a self-help book but a holistic exploration of well-being. Gyanesh Chaudhry has seamlessly integrated the principles of meditation, health, and finances into a comprehensive guide for those seeking a life filled with contentment, purpose, and fulfillment which will further take the readers on a profound journey, offering a roadmap to unlock the secrets of finding bliss in every aspect of life." Geetika Saigal is the Founder and CEO of Beeja House (https://beejahouse.com/), India's 1st and Only Mentored Publishing House.

A must-have for all those seeking a transformative guide to holistic living, the book is now available for you on Amazon India as well as available globally on Amazon.com, to read and unwind.

Buy now:

https://www.amazon.in/How-Top-Being-Bliss-Forever/dp/8119682556/ref=sr_1_1?crid=26142J702TELZ&keywords=gyanesh+chaudhry&qid=1704782647&sprefix=gyanesh+%2Caps%2C214&sr=8-1

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor