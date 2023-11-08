Unlock wealth this Diwali at India's no.1 land investment hotspot brought to you by The House of Abhinandan Lodha

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8: This Diwali, The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), India's largest branded land developer, is excited to unveil a golden opportunity for aspiring investors. True to its vision of bringing land into the mainstream investing portfolio of Indians, HoABL is introducing 1000-1200 sq. ft land for Rs. 27.99 lakhs all-inclusive, at their prestigious CelebrationLand Gold project at the Foothills of Matheran. Located less than 2 hours from South Mumbai, Foothills of Matheran is reported to be India's no.1 land investment hotspot, with up to 5x expected returns according to Colliers. Given the future of the location with the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and connectivity to South Mumbai further spruced with the Trans-Harbour Sealink, owning land here is a great opportunity.

The highlight of this new offering is that HoABL is introducing for the first time in India, the 10:90 plan, a first of its kind in the land investment domain, flipping the script on conventional payment expectations. While the 10:90 model is relatively common in real estate, it's a groundbreaking innovation when applied to land investments, where substantial upfront payments are typically required. This innovation removes a significant barrier for first-time land buyers and offers a more accessible path to land ownership, making it possible for more people to invest in the future of Mumbai.

Samujjwal Ghosh, CEO of The House of Abhinandan Lodha, expressed his excitement about this unique offering, saying , "The House of Abhinandan Lodha was born out of a belief that land must be democratized. Our offering this Diwali is a testament to our commitment. Diwali is the peak consumption period in India, across categories. We want to empower individuals to make their first land purchase, providing them with a valuable asset in the heart of Mumbai. This initiative aligns perfectly with our vision of making land ownership easier and more affordable. Combined with our flexible loan options, we offer an unmissable opportunity to create a secure and prosperous future."

HoABL has a valid tie-up with ICICI Bank, offering loan support to its customers starting from an attractive 8.7% interest rate. Customers can avail of loans of up to 75% of the agreement value with a flexible tenure of 15 years, making the land acquisition process even more convenient.

In addition to the above, as a part of the Dhanteras offering, customers are also entitled to 5gms of gold for every booking at CelebrationLand Gold, till 10th November 2023.

This Diwali, make your dreams come true with HoABL's CelebrationLand Gold and experience the joy of owning a piece of the future in the heart of Mumbai.

About The House of Abhinandan Lodha

The House of Abhinandan Lodha® (HoABL), India's largest branded land developer, is a new-age consumer-tech company pioneering New Generation Land® in India. This bellwether venture by Abhinandan Lodha, born out of a vision to democratize land for investors, is transforming land ownership in India by leveraging technology. HoABL aims to transform the process of owning land for a consumer by making it easy, secure, and liquid while ensuring that it becomes a critical part of people's investment portfolio.

With fully digital sales, HoABL has made the entire consumer buying journey location agnostic, making it possible to buy land from anywhere in the world. HoABL has built a first-of-its-kind technology product in India that will simplify the process of land buying for customers. The HoABL app - a first not only in India but globally too - will give customers the ability to invest in land parcels that The House of Abhinandan Lodha® has to offer, chart their land buying journey from start to finish and manage their portfolio effortlessly.

