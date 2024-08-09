Unlocking Financial Shakti: New Book “Becoming Finance Diva” Aims to Empower Women

A cornerstone of the Finance Diva initiative, this book launched by Epsilon Money empowers women to take charge of their financial futures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9: Determined to make finance accessible and empowering for women, Mahati Pandya and Abhishek Dev of Epsilon Money, a new age Wealth management company have crafted a financial masterpiece. “Becoming Finance Diva,” the inaugural book in their “The Finance Diva” series, is more than just a book; it’s a financial empowerment movement. With a unique blend of knowledge and storytelling, the authors have created a roadmap for women to navigate the complex world of finance. This book is the launch-pad for the Finance Diva initiative, a comprehensive platform dedicated to helping women achieve financial independence.



“Becoming Finance Diva” challenges traditional stereotypes, encouraging women to actively participate in financial decision-making. It serves as a companion and friend, helping women navigate the path to financial literacy and empowerment. It seeks to transform the daunting task of managing finances into an accessible and engaging journey, allowing women to become the financial architects of their dreams.



Sharing their thought process and reasoning behind bringing this book out, Mahati Pandya and Abhishek Dev, Epsilon Money said “We believe every woman has the innate ability to master her finances. ‘Becoming Finance Diva’ is our invitation to unlock the ‘Financial Shakti’ – the inherent power within every woman to command her financial life. Our goal is to inspire a generation of financially confident women.”

Imagine a world where financial stress no longer hinders your aspirations. Where “making ends meet” evolves into “building a future.” This is the power of financial empowerment—it’s not just about paying bills but unlocking a life designed on your own terms.

Much like Maslow’s hierarchy, there are various levels of financial aspirations. At the pinnacle of this journey lies financial freedom, a new kind of power. As the world progresses, so does the role of women in society. Today, women are leaders in various fields, including corporate sectors, while continuing to fulfil their traditional roles. Despite these advancements, women often remain on the sidelines of strategic financial decisions. This book changes this narrative, rewrite the rules, and let’s women take their rightful place in the financial world.

It’s a captivating story interwoven with empowering messages, facts, and valuable information. As a finance fiction work, it uses storytelling to illustrate financial principles and strategies in a relatable and engaging way. Within its pages, readers will discover the “Finance Diva” within, waiting to be awakened and to take charge.



You can now find “Becoming Finance Diva” book on Amazon, Flipkart, and Google Books. The book will also be hitting the shelves at popular bookstores like Crossword, Higginbothams, Bahrisons, and others. Enjoy a special 20% discount when you buy directly from financediva.net for a limited period.

