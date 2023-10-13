Unlocking Global Impact at the 15th GIPC: A Must-Attend for Every Innovator

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 13: Are you eager to see your innovative ideas make a significant global impact? The 15th Global Intellectual Property Convention (GIPC), scheduled for January 7th and 8th, 2024, at the Leela Ambience Gurugram in New Delhi NCR is your key to achieving this goal. GIPC promises an immersive experience that will equip attendees with essential tools for innovation, protection, and scaling.

GIPC, renowned for its exceptional track record in promoting innovation and excellence in intellectual property, has curated yet another game-changing event. This convention is your gateway to understanding how to "innovate, protect & scale" intellectual property with the guidance of experts from various sectors.

What sets GIPC apart is its legacy of fostering innovation and intellectual property excellence. As the pioneer in creating a platform for intellectual property in India, GIPC has consistently provided attendees with insights and strategies to transform innovative ideas into global successes.

What to Expect at the 15th GIPC:

- Industry Leaders: Join renowned speakers from around the world, including distinguished figures of the IP community like Hari Subramaniam, Founding & Managing Partner of Subramaniam & Associates; Prof. Dr. Heinz Goddar, Partner at the German law firm Boehmert & Boehmert; Pravin Anand, Managing Partner of the 100-year-old Anand & Anand; Jatin Trivedi, Senior Partner of the 50-year-old Y.J. Trivedi & Co amongst many other top tier IP law firms of India such as K&S Partners, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys and LexOrbis.

- Networking Opportunities: Connect with some of the brightest minds in intellectual property and leading executives from top companies from various sectors including Apollo Tyres, Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Ford, Google, Hero Motocorp, Infosys, Jio, KPMG, Lenskart, Mastercard, ONDC, and Unilever amongst many others.

- Actionable Insights: Gain practical strategies for patenting, copyright protection, trademark management, and licensing from a panel of 100+ esteemed speakers from Germany, the US, the UK, Japan, Russia, and the UAE amongst many others.

- Hands-On Sessions: Participate in immersive panel discussions, workshop, mock trial, debate and quiz that allow you to apply intellectual property principles directly to your projects.

15th GIPC is poised to transform innovative ideas into global success stories. Don't miss this opportunity to understand the IP landscape and connect with industry leaders.

Register now and become a part of this immersive experience.

About GIPC: GIPC, the first platform of its kind in India, has been empowering individuals and organizations to achieve global success since 2009. By hosting over 4500 participants from more than 50 countries, GIPC is a leading facilitator of innovation and intellectual property excellence.

For more information, visit www.globalipconvention.com or mail at info@gipc.in.

