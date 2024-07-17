Unlocking Success: Wings Publication International Announces Bestselling Authors for Q1 of 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], July 17: Words are capable of making a powerful impact since they are the carriers of thoughts and, sometimes, the most sublime ones. The best way to reach them is through books - the books that eventually carve and propel the thoughts of people, and thus cater to produce sometimes epoch-changing personalities. Hence, in their zeal to serve mankind through knowledge, Wings Publication International is helping writers and scholars publish their books. It gives them wings to convert their aspiration into realisation. Their wider range of publishing ensures writers of varying genres make their dream of book writing a possibility.

Here are the names of a few books that are written by their Amazon #1 Bestselling Authors -

1. Sheetal Goradia, book "Nutrition and Health Culture in Every House: To Stay Healthy Long Life," is an entrepreneur, Certified Nutritionist, and Certified Health Coach. She is the founder of Aaarogya Vridhi.

2. Bijal Gada, book "15 Min Makeup Magic: 360° Personality Makeover for Every Woman," is a Professional Makeup Artist and Business Coach with more than 42+ international makeup & hairstyle certifications. She has trained more than 5 million women and thousands of brides.

3. Ravi Kumar Gupta & Sakshi Gupta, book "Risk hai to Ishq hai: Dive into Options Trading," are software engineers by education, with IT experience of 11 & 14 years, respectively, and are traders, trainers, and speakers helping individuals in acquiring the right trading skills and mindset.

4. Akshat Gupta, book "The Illusion of Mind: The Friend & the Enemy," after 15 years of gaining knowledge on spirituality, productivity, smart work, mind control, reading the Bhagavad Gita 3 times and also translating it himself, he wants to share this knowledge through this book.

5. Tushar Pujari, book "Successful Trade in Just 15 Min a Day: Trade without Chart Pattern and Indicators," is a Mechanical Engineer and has over 15 years of experience in the manufacturing and IT industries.

6. Sharan Kulkarni, book "+ROI Decoder: A Digital Marketing Team Blueprint for 10X Result," is an accomplished digital marketing strategist and coach on a mission to create the next wave of entrepreneurs who can harness the power of digital marketing.

7. Karishma Babulal, book "Gift of Giving: Manifesting Rich Dad Robert Kiyosaki through Great Dad's Lessons," is not only an engineer but also a badminton enthusiast, an adventurous soul, and a fitness aficionado.

8. Nishith Gaur, book "The Perfect Communicator: Unlock Your Potential," has more than 30 years of experience in public speaking and won many awards since his childhood.

9. Shivam Aggarwal, book "The Secret Pillar of 10x Growth in Business," is an entrepreneur. He has multiple businesses. He has been trained as a business coach.

10. Vishal Shah, book "Busy-ness to Business Success: Get True Freedom of Time & Money," is one of the most successful business coaches and consultants in India, with over 13 years of experience in these fields.

11. Kshitij Agarwal, book "Blockchain for Business," began exploring blockchain at the age of 16. Despite obstacles, he persisted, securing a spot in Alchemy University's Ethereum boot camp. He graduated, built projects, and won hackathon prizes, becoming a recognised young talent in the web3 community.

12. Priyank Harshad Adiya, book "Whispers of Life: A Frequency that Connects Everything," has been associated with fantastic organisations for over 15 years in Information Technology (IT) across the globe, donning various hats as a Program Manager, Transformation Manager, IT Consultant, Senior Manager, Head of Service Management, etc.

13. Rajiv Kuumar Arya, book "7 Ways to Navigate in Daily Life with Numerology," has worked in corporations for 27 years and was an entrepreneur, too, for over 10 years. Destiny called, and he quit effortlessly to practice the occult science of Numerology, Graphology, Wrist Watch Analysis, etc.

14. Arthi Jayakumar, book "Become Your Best Version: 15 Effective Techniques to Grow Up Successfully," is a Skill Development Coach and has been conducting Brainobrain, a Skill Development program for children for over a decade.

If you love to make long journeys through the ocean, then Wings Publication International can furnish your ocean of knowledge; a journey which you will surely love.

Their founders and experts who themselves are best-selling authors befit to guide the authors in their venture of writing books. And the result is visible in the responses of their readers.

For more information, please visit - www.wingspublication.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor