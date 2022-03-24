UNO Green Smart Business Card by Echobooom brings a smart change in the business industry

The revolutionary UNO Green Smart Business Card is here to get access to all your information with just one tap.

Smart cards offer more security and confidentiality than any other financial or transaction card on the market.

With the smart card, users can store personal information like bank records, student identity to access exclusive libraries, company identity cards to gain access through computerized security checkpoints, storing phone contacts, including your URLs, website addresses, social media accounts, fax number, phone number, and more in the card and many other vast benefits that guarantee the security of personal data.

The UNO Green Smart Business Card is your discovery to approach the digital era in a better way. The smart card can be used for personal and digital business motives. It is eco-friendly which makes it distinctive and solitary from any other ordinary card in the market. The organization has collaborated with the Sankalp Taru foundation. Expressed as #SaveMotherEarth, the foundation plants a seedling on behalf, after every 3 cards get sold.

The objective is to save trees by taking small initiatives such as not using traditional paper business cards. Therefore, shifting to the UNO Green Smart Business Card which is not merely eco friendly but saves tons of rupees that people spends on printing paper cards is the one step revolution in the business market.

One of the most remarkable advantages of UNO Green Smart Business Cards is that it is a convenient way to store as much information as you want in one place. UNO Green Smart Business Card come in handy which makes them easy to carry around.

Sagar Punwani, the Founder of Uno Green Smart Business Card, states "There's been a massive push to make all things digital over the past two years. Everything from networking conferences to baby showers, work meetings or say even coffee catch ups amongst friends - now has a virtual option! Smart Business Cards gained traction in 2021 - That's the year we launched our product and I can only see us taking 2022 by storm! The days of swapping paper for another are over. They're harmful to the environment and outdated. Smart Business Cards are emerging as the tech-forward favorite for individuals and businesses alike."

There are myriad reasons which mark UNO Green Smart Business Card as the best purchase of all. The contactless sharing of information is crucial in these pandemic times, the smart card gives digital access so there's no haphazard.

The UNO Green Smart Business Card is designed with details and colours, can also be customized by you. It is fashion with convenience which gives a sense of fashion statement.

Inexpensive in nature, which makes it very affordable, a budget-friendly way to promote your business. Easy to distribute and suitable for all industries irrespective of the profiles. The prime base of UNO Green Smart Business Card would be that it's environmentally friendly.

Most of the time if there's a change in information, they mostly discard all the paper cards which mostly affects the environment, the smart card provides an easy upgrade that lets you automatically update the changes as per your requirements including contact details, addresses and contrariwise.

To get more creative with the UNO Green Smart Business Card you can create art and post it on different social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. To get your creatives noticed, feel free to tag the brand. By bringing a revolution in the business market, something like never before, UNO Green Smart Business Card proves how it creates a difference from any other kind. With its motto towards planting a sapling after every purchase of the product. It surely deserves a buy.

