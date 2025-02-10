Uno Minda expands its PV product range with the launch of Perfomaxx Brake Pads

New Delhi [India], February 10:Effective braking is essential to ensure the better performance of the vehicles, which contributes significantly to road safety. Yet, in the aftermarket industry, many available brake pads fail to meet the necessary standards, leaving drivers with products that compromise safety and increase long-term maintenance costs. A particular concern has emerged with brake pads that lack the proper composition, including essential materials like shim, which can significantly impact the overall braking system. Without high-quality materials, the brake rotors can wear down prematurely, turning black or becoming damaged faster than expected. This not only reduces the efficiency of the braking system but also increases repair and maintenance costs.

In response to growing concerns, Uno Minda, a leading Tier 1 supplier of proprietary automotive solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), has launched its new range of Heavy Duty Organic Brake Pads with Shim in the Indian aftermarket. Designed with a focus on safety, reliability, and performance, this innovative product meets the highest standards for passenger & light commercial vehicles. The new brake pads are engineered to enhance road safety by providing superior braking performance, making them an ideal choice for drivers and mechanics seeking dependable and long-lasting solutions for their vehicles.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Anand Kumar, Head of Product & Strategy, Aftermarket Uno Minda Ltd,said “At Uno Minda, we understand that every component of a vehicle must work together seamlessly to ensure both safety and performance. The launch of our improved formulation of Heavy Duty Organic Brake Pads with Shim featuring RMR (Rubber Metal Rubber) technology is a clear reflection of our commitment to delivering superior products that meet the highest industry standards. Uno Minda's Heavy Duty Brake Pads are built to deliver superior durability and performance, incorporating the latest RMR (Rubber Metal Rubber) technology. This advanced composite enhances friction management, ensuring a smooth, responsive braking experience while reducing noise for quiet functioning vehicles. By optimizing braking force, these pads contribute to safer stopping distances, giving drivers greater control on the road. For effortless installation, each brake pad comes with a specially formulated grease pouch, making the installation process faster and more efficient for mechanics, reducing downtime, and ensuring vehicles get back on the road quickly. The distinctive Forest Green backplate is a clear indication of the brake pads’ premium quality and durability, allowing customers to easily identify products that meet the highest standards of safety and performance.

The brake pads also come in innovative green packaging, marking a superior & safer driving experience for vehicle drivers. With these brake pads, we are offering both drivers and mechanics a reliable solution they can trust. Each product is engineered to exceed global automotive safety standards, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.”

Uno Minda's Heavy Duty Brake Pads have earned the trust and preference of expert mechanics worldwide, thanks to their exceptional reliability and performance. These brake pad formulations are designed for universal compatibility, covering a wide range of cars and light commercial vehicles. It comes with a 1-year warranty in the market. It is available at an affordable price range of ₹990-₹2575 specific to vehicle models and is available at all the leading online and offline stores.

