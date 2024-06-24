Uno Minda introduces a new range of Cabin Air Filters in the Indian Aftermarket

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: Air pollution continues to pose significant health risks, especially in metro, Tier 1, and Tier 2 cities. The air we breathe has become a silent threat, filled with harmful particles and pollutants that endanger our health. Similarly, the air inside vehicles can negatively impact health, as emissions from other vehicles, including harmful particles, nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and volatile organic compounds, accumulate in cars. This exposure puts drivers and passengers at risk and the cars must be equipped with high-quality cabin air filters.

Addressing the same, UNO Minda, a leading Tier 1 supplier of automotive solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), has introduced its new range of automotive cabin filters in the Indian aftermarket. Designed using advanced media technology, these filters aim to improve the air quality inside the car cabins, ensuring a flow of cleaner and breathable air. These new cabin air filters are designed to provide superior protection, thereby contributing to a more pleasant driving experience.

The latest offerings from Uno Minda are specifically engineered to prevent dangerous airborne particles, dust, pollutants, allergens, and unpleasant odors, from entering the car's interior through the Air Conditioning system. These filters offer exceptional durability and reliability, ensuring long-term performance with no maintenance.

According to Anand Kumar, Head of Product & Strategy, Aftermarket Domain, Uno Minda Ltd., "There is a growing awareness among vehicle owners about the importance of using high-quality cabin air filters in providing a breathable, clean and healthy air quality. Our new range of superior-quality cabin air filters is made using advanced filter media technology which enables the user to 'Drive with cleaner air'. This not only ensures clean breathable air but also enhances the effective use of the car's air conditioner, providing a more comfortable and efficient driving experience."

The UNO Minda cabin air filter is competitively priced at MRP 639 INR and comes with a warranty of one year. It is now available at leading online and offline retail stores, including UnoMinda Kart, Amazon and Flipkart.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor