Uno Minda introduces its technologically advanced range of D-90 horns in the Indian Aftermarket

New Delhi (India), August 9: India has seen a rise in car ownership in the past decade, and more cars mean more traffic on the road and more honking. As a result, horn failures have become more common, sparking an increased demand for high-quality OEM-spec horns. Customers often face a choice between expensive replacement horns from the manufacturer's service center or opting for aftermarket alternatives. However, aftermarket options may compromise quality, durability, and safety standards compared to the original part.

Addressing the need, Uno Minda, a leading Tier 1 supplier of proprietary automotive solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in India, in its latest product offering in the Indian aftermarket, has unveiled its comprehensive range of D-90 horns in the Indian aftermarket. This new range of horns by Uno Minda, precisely matches the original manufacturer’s quality standards for Maruti Suzuki, Tata passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles, ensuring they meet all necessary safety requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anand Kumar, Head of Product & Strategy, Aftermarket Uno Minda Ltd., stated “The original parts in the cars may wear out with time but it is essentially not possible for people to visit manufacturers service stations all the time specially for horns. We also understood that the customer is looking for OEM quality aftermarket horns that have the same quality and features that the original horn had at the time of purchase of their car. Being an OEM supplier to all major automakers in India, we have introduced a comprehensive range of D90 horns, providing Maruti, Tata, and light commercial vehicle owners with the opportunity to replace their horns with the same quality as the original manufacturer’s, meeting all safety standards.

while remaining budget-friendly. The D-90 horn promises a powerful performance with a 90 mm diameter and a robust sound output exceeding 105-110 decibels keeping it under Indian RTO guidelines. Operating on a 12-volt power supply, the D-90 horn requires a low current i.e. less than 2.5 Amp to produce a powerful yet equally pleasant sound quality. The D90 range of superior quality horns are ultra-durable and have been tested for more than 300,000 usage cycles. Additionally, the D-90 is IS 1884:1993 certified making it a 100% waterproof horn, It is also treated with Zinc nickel black plating which gives longer rust resistance. It includes an imported diaphragm, and tungsten contact material ensuring a longer life.”

They are highly resistant to environmental conditions and is tailor-made for Indian driving conditions. The Uno Minda D-90 horn has a two-year manufacturing warranty and is competitively priced between INR 295 and INR 855. It can be conveniently purchased from various top-tier online and offline retail outlets.

