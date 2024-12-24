Uno Minda Launches India’s First GPT-Enabled WTUNES-464DN-GPT Android Music System

New Delhi [India], December 24: Imagine you're driving to work when you suddenly get a call to prepare for an important meeting. Or perhaps your child needs help with a quiz and requires an answer that you need to look up online. In such moments, you usually have two choices: either pull over to check your phone, wasting precious time, or try to multitask while driving, which poses safety risks. What if you could access all the information you need right in your car, simply by using a voice command? Picture having an AI assistant in your vehicle that you can activate with just your voice. Sounds unbelievable but no more.

Uno Minda Ltd., a leading Tier 1 supplier of Proprietary Automotive Solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), has launched India's first GPT-enabled WTUNES-464DN-GPT Android Music System in the aftermarket. This groundbreaking initiative redefines the in-car experience, setting a new standard in its category by integrating GPT with a built-in voice command feature. It provides seamless connectivity, intelligent voice control, and a diverse range of entertainment options for users on the go.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Rakesh Kher, CEO, UNO Minda Aftermarket Division, said “The WTUNES-464DN-GPT system is revolutionizing the Indian aftermarket by addressing the growing demand for smarter, safer, and more connected driving experiences. Uno Minda's commitment to a customer-centric approach is further exemplified by this pioneering initiative, which integrates GPT to support professionals and students alike, all while enhancing safety and convenience for users on the go. Featuring an integrated AI assistant, the WTUNES-464DN-GPT introduces a new level of control and immersion. Unlike traditional desktop setups that rely on typing, this cutting-edge product from Uno Minda, incorporates GPT with intelligent voice commands, providing real-time assistance for professionals who require immediate information. This makes it especially beneficial for busy individuals on the go, perfectly exemplifying the concept of infotainment—delivering both information and entertainment effortlessly while

traveling. Powered by a robust octa-core processor, WTUNES-464DN-GPT guarantees lightning-fast performance and smooth multitasking capabilities. The advanced QLED resolution (2000 x 1200p) provides a sharper, more vivid display, while Digital Signal Processing (DSP) enhances sound quality for clear audio. The capacitive touch panel offers intuitive control, and with a powerful output of 208W (4x52W), you’ll feel every beat”

He further added, “It also offers both wireless and wired connections for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, allowing seamless integration with smartphones to manage multimedia, set navigation, and make calls—all without diverting attention from driving, thanks to the voice assistant. Furthermore, the WTUNES-464DN-GPT Android Music System supports a variety of apps for navigation, like Google Maps, as well as entertainment platforms, ensuring a well-rounded driving experience.”

Additional features include an inbuilt 360° camera controller for improved safety, high-definition audio with a robust 208W output, and advanced digital signal processing (DSP). The system also offers a dynamic equalizer for personalized audio settings and split-screen functionality for multitasking. A comprehensive accessory kit is included, featuring a microphone, screws, a 4G antenna, and wiring with a SIM card slot.

The Uno Minda WTUNES-464DN-GPT Android Music System is universally compatible with most car models. It comes with a one-year warranty in the market, with an affordable price of Rs. 49,999, and is available at all the leading online and offline stores.

