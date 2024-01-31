UNO Minda to Showcase Innovative Automotive Solutions at ACMA Automechanika 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 31: Uno Minda, a leading Tier 1 supplier of proprietary automotive solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), is set to showcase its comprehensive range of exclusive aftermarket solutions for two-wheelers, three wheelers, car, commercial vehicles, tractors and off road vehicles at ACMA Automechanika Delhi 24, India's premier trade fair for the automotive service industry. This mega event, organized by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India and ACMA, will be held at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from February 1st to 3rd, 2024, at booth E02. This marks the first physical edition of the event post-COVID-19.

During this three-day exhibition, The exhibit will feature 16 LED side wall panels, creating a dynamic display of its product range, videos, and advertisements. Visitors can also engage with UNO Minda representatives at strategically positioned panels equipped with digital displays, tablets and physical product displays managed by the project manager to provide detailed product insights and address visitor's inquiries.

UNO Minda will display futuristic and new-age technology products in the Electric vehicle (EV) space like AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System), EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment), Off Board & On board Chargers, smart plugs etc. An extensive coverage in ICE vehicles will also be in showcase in both Electrical and Mechanical Category like Automotive Switches, Lighting, Horns, Filters, Alloy Wheels, Seating, CNG/LPG Kits, Air Brakes, Car Braking, Shockers & Struts, Rear View Mirrors, Advanced Infotainment Systems, Premium Car Speakers and the latest automotive safety technology, Car DVR featuring Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Speaking about their participation at the Expo, Rakesh Kher, CEO, Aftermarket Division, Uno Minda Ltd., said, "This time we are showcasing EV products in our portfolio and our stall is designed in such a way that customers can come and find products of their desired segments - 2W, 3W, Car, Commercial, Tractor & off road. Our focus will be on customers in the value chain/supply chain - distributors, retailers and mechanics with a 'Customer first' approach.

The aim is to address New-age customers' dynamic expectations as they always demand new technological products. To integrate this into our core identity, we have embraced 'DRIVING THE NEW' as a new positioning line that will shape our future. With our quality-oriented wide product range, we are trying to make end consumer life simpler and safer which are available online and offline."

The event will welcome Automotive component aftermarket channel partners like distributors, wholesalers, retailers, professionals from car repair shops, garages, service stations, fleet management, offering networking and business opportunities. There will also be knowledge-sharing sessions, conferences, discussions, and industry networking through partnerships to highlight sector trends and developments.

ACMA Automechanika New Delhi 2024, with over 500 exhibitors from 12 countries, stands as one of the most influential events for the aftermarket business, organized by Messe Frankfurt subsidiaries, drawing industry players from around the world.

