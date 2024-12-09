UNOX Chefs' Table Debuts in Delhi with a Star-Studded Chef Lineup!

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], December 9: UNOX, a leading Italian brand and manufacturer of commercial ovens, providing innovative solutions for every sector in the food industry, reaffirmed its commitment to culinary excellence in India with a spectacular Chefs' Table event held in Delhi. This exclusive gathering brought together eight renowned chefs: Chef Tarun Sibal, Chef Vanshika Bhatia, Chef Sambhavi Joshi, Chef Dhruv Oberoi, Chef Gaurav Wadhwa, Chef Osama Jalali, Chef Utkarsh Bhalla, and Chef Nikhil Rastogi, National Corporate Chef at UNOX India.

Hosted in a vibrant setting, the event highlighted UNOX's dedication to culinary innovation and excellence. It showcased the versatility and precision of UNOX combi ovens, allowing each chef to demonstrate their skills and creativity. Guests were treated to an extraordinary culinary experience, featuring a carefully curated menu that highlighted the unique capabilities of UNOX's state-of-the-art ovens.

In the enchanting ambiance of the event, these distinguished culinary virtuosos showcased not only their gastronomic brilliance but also their mastery of various cooking techniques such as steaming, roasting, and baking, all made possible by the exceptional adaptability of UNOX's ovens.

Nicola Michelon, CEO of UNOX S.p.A., added, "At UNOX, we believe innovation drives culinary evolution. This Chefs' Table event allows us to connect with culinary leaders and reinforce our mission to elevate the food service industry."

Matt Roberts, Director of Sales, MEA & India, highlighted the importance of the UNOX Chefs' Table event, stating, "The UNOX Chefs' Table events highlight our commitment to empowering chefs through innovative technology. These events serve as a platform where chefs can come together, push the limits of their craft, and inspire new ideas, showcasing how UNOX ovens enable culinary creativity and precision."

Vikram Goel, Managing Director of UNOX India, expressed his excitement about the event, saying, "The UNOX Chefs' Table is more than an eventit's an immersive experience where culinary talent meets advanced technology. We are thrilled to have some of the finest chefs showcase their passion and skill, using solutions from UNOX to redefine the boundaries of modern cooking. It's a proud moment for us to bring this vision to life."

The Chefs' Table event not only celebrated the brilliance of the participating chefs but also reinforced UNOX's commitment to excellence in the food service industry. By showcasing innovative cooking solutions, UNOX continues to empower chefs and businesses, ensuring they have the necessary tools to thrive in a competitive culinary landscape. This event stands as a testament to UNOX's dedication to enhancing the culinary arts and supporting the chefs who inspire us all.

