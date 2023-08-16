UNOX Elevates Culinary Excellence in India with a Chef's Table Event Showcasing "The Taste of Success - India Edition"

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 16: UNOX, one of the leading Italian brands, designers, and manufacturers of commercial ovens, providing a solution for every sector in the food industry, has reaffirmed its commitment to culinary excellence in India with a spectacular Chef's Table event. The event, held at the esteemed Raahi, Neo Kitchen & Bar in Bangalore, featured a captivating showcase of culinary expertise and innovation, along with showcasing highly- commended cookbook, "The Taste of Success - India Edition."

UNOX has always been at the forefront of revolutionizing the food industry with its cutting-edge commercial ovens that cater to various sectors, from restaurants and hotels to bakeries and more. This event marked a significant milestone in UNOX's journey as it continues to expand its presence and impact in the Indian market.

In the enchanting ambiance of the event, distinguished culinary virtuosos took center stage, showcasing not only their gastronomic brilliance but also their mastery of various cooking methods like steaming, roasting, baking, and more, all made possible by the unparalleled adaptability of UNOX's exquisite ovens. The illustrious Chef Nishant Choubey, Chef Vaibhav Bhargava, Chef Vikas Seth, Chef Vikas Pathak, Chef Kunal Patkar, and Chef Sandeep Sadanandan graced the occasion, conjuring an enchanting medley of flavors and culinary artistry, accompanied by an array of delectable desserts that evoked sheer delight. The chefs enthralled the audience with captivating cooking demonstrations, pushing the boundaries of taste and presentation. Attendees had the unique opportunity to witness the seamless integration of UNOX's cutting-edge ovens into the chefs' culinary artistry, highlighting how these ovens are indeed a solution for every sector in the food industry.

Speaking about the event, Vikram Goel, MD, UNOX India, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled to witness the culinary brilliance of these esteemed chefs, and it is an honor to have UNOX commercial ovens play a crucial role in their culinary journey. India is a vital market for UNOX, and we remain dedicated to supporting and enhancing the country's food industry."

“Unox takes immense pride in providing not just state-of-the-art commercial ovens, but also in being a catalyst for culinary journeys that push boundaries and redefine possibilities. This event serves as a testament to our ongoing dedication to elevate the art of cooking, empower chefs, and create lasting impressions in the world of gastronomy," - Matt Roberts, Director of Customer Experience, UNOX.

"The Taste of Success - India Edition" the cookbook which was showcased at the event, is a testament to UNOX's commitment to promoting culinary excellence and nurturing the talents of Indian chefs. The cookbook features a delightful collection of recipes, inspired by the rich and diverse culinary traditions of India, all prepared using UNOX ovens.

The Chef's Table event served as a culinary celebration, reinforcing UNOX's commitment to excellence in the food industry and its focus on empowering chefs and businesses with innovative cooking solutions.

