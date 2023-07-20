Unveiling ‘Beyond Brunch’ at Grand Hyatt Gurgaon

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], July 20: Experience a fresh and sustainable approach to brunch at Grand Hyatt Gurgaon. Beyond Brunch offers more than just delicious food; it's an experience designed with sustainability in mind. Indulge in carefully curated dishes made from locally sourced ingredients, while appreciating our commitment to reducing waste and promoting good practices.

Grand Hyatt Gurgaon is truly breaking the mould when it comes to brunch offerings. In am innovative and sustainable new approach, aptly named "Beyond Brunch," guests are treated to a delicious experience that goes above and beyond what they might expect from a typical buffet-style spread. The unique feature of Beyond Brunch at Maison Maiya is the emphasis on made-to-order dishes prepared in real-time so that every guest gets fresh food that excites their taste buds with every bite. This stimulating culinary concept is sure to delight anyone who loves gourmet cuisine, sustainability efforts, or simply wants to try something new and extraordinary.

Beyond Brunch is an unparalleled brunch experience that offers a delightful selection of small plates, which can be ordered repeatedly. The world-class chefs have carefully crafted each dish to perfection, and we guarantee it will redefine luxury dining as you know it. Indulge in the delectable flavours of their culinary creations – from the savoury to the sweet – there's something for everyone!

Maison Maiya's Beyond Brunch offers a one-of-a-kind culinary experience that engages all the senses. Every dish is prepared fresh and right in front of guests, providing a visual spectacle as well as an explosion of flavours and textures on their plates. The small-plates concept allows guests to indulge in as much or as little food as they desire, making it easy to explore the diverse range of dishes available and curate their personal brunch journey. This approach cultivates an interactive dining experience where patrons can engage with chefs and other diners while savouring each bite. Maison Maiya knows that brunch isn't just about eating; it's about creating lasting memories through shared experiences at the table.

Beyond Brunch priorities sustainability and is at the core of its values. By implementing an a-la-minute service instead of traditional buffets, the hotel minimises food wastage significantly. Additionally, we reduce our carbon footprint by using locally sourced, seasonal ingredients in our menu offerings. The Grand Hyatt Gurgaon takes pride in its dedication to sustainability and constantly strives to find innovative ways to create an environmentally responsible culinary experience for all guests who visit them!

"Beyond Brunch is a unique dining experience that combines the freshest ingredients to create delicious and flavourful dishes. Our central focus on sustainability sets us apart, and we strive to provide made-to-order preparations for each of our guests" Says Tarun Seth, General Manager of Grand Hyatt Gurgaon while also expressing his confidence that this approach will be well-received by patrons who appreciate exceptional dining experiences.

Executive Chef Herwig Knappen echoes this sentiment by emphasising their dedication to providing high-quality produce tailored specifically to each guest's taste preferences. "Beyond Brunch is more than just a meal; it's a gastronomic journey designed to leave a lasting impression on the palate and in the minds of those who partake in it. We are thrilled to bring this innovative concept to life and invite you along for the ride!"

Indulge in the artistry of gourmet cuisine and revel in freshly prepared dishes while promoting sustainability at Grand Hyatt Gurgaon's Beyond Brunch at Maison Maiya. This luxurious experience invites guests to redefine the traditional boundaries of brunch, one tantalising plate at a time. Enjoy an immersive dining experience that focuses on reducing food waste without compromising on opulence. From made-to-order delicacies to sustainable practices, every detail is carefully crafted for your enjoyment and appreciation of culinary excellence.

Enjoy a unique culinary adventure that not only satisfies your taste buds but also supports the environment!

To reserve your Beyond Brunch Experience at Maison Maiya, please call: +91 92898 05743

