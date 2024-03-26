Unveiling Creativity: JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Kochi Introduces BSc Interior Design Program

PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 26: Aspiring interior designers now have a beacon to guide them towards their creative aspirations with the launch of the BSc Interior Design program at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Kochi. Positioned as one of the top Interior Designing Colleges in Kerala, and especially in Kerala, the University is set to redefine the landscape of interior design education.

With the industry witnessing a surge in demand for skilled interior designers, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) recognizes the need for innovative and comprehensive programs. The BSc Interior Design course is meticulously crafted to nurture talent and equip students with the knowledge and skills demanded by the dynamic field of interior design.

"As one of the best BSc Interior Designing Colleges in Kerala, we aim to foster a creative ecosystem where students can explore, experiment, and excel in the realm of interior design," stated the University spokesperson. "Our BSc Interior Design program is designed to provide students with a holistic understanding of design principles, aesthetics, and technical aspects, empowering them to become proficient professionals in the industry."

The BSc Interior Design syllabus integrates theoretical knowledge with practical applications, offering students a hands-on learning experience. From conceptualising designs to executing them using the latest software and technology, students are exposed to every facet of interior design.

"At JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Kochi, we believe in nurturing talent and providing our students with a platform to showcase their creativity," commented one of the faculty members. "Our state-of-the-art infrastructure, experienced faculty, and industry collaborations ensure that students receive the best possible education and exposure."

With a focus on innovation and creativity, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Kochi, stands tall among the best interior designing colleges in Kerala. The BSc Interior Design program is poised to empower students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the competitive world of interior design.

Prospective students seeking to embark on a journey towards a rewarding career in interior design need look no further. JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Kochi, invites them to join its prestigious BSc Interior Design program and unlock their potential in one of the most exciting and dynamic fields.

For more information about the BSc Interior Design program and admission details, visit JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Kochi. - https://www.jainuniversity.ac.in/kochi/ contact: +91 - 7593896798 / +91 7593896792

