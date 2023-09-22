Unveiling India’s Largest Polymers Distribution Company

New Delhi (India), September 22: India’s industrial landscape has witnessed remarkable growth over the years, with various sectors contributing significantly to the nation’s economy. Amongst which India’s petrochemical industry has played a crucial role in various sectors such as plastics, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and automotive. Behind this thriving industry stands India’s largest petrochemical distribution company, which acts as a key enabler by ensuring the efficient and reliable supply of petrochemical products, Source.One. In this blog, we will delve into the journey, impact, and key attributes of this industry-leading company.

The tech-driven powerhouse Source.One is reshaping India’s petrochemical distribution firm. An aging sector is being revived by Source.One, India’s pioneer in petrochemical distribution facilitated by technology. Our company was established in 2018 by a talented group of petrochemical industry experts and digital enthusiasts with the goal of streamlining MSMEs’ frequently cumbersome and outmoded raw material procurement process. Despite enormous obstacles, we persisted and have become India’s fastest-growing petrochemical distribution company by combining tried-and-true practices with innovative ideas. Thus, it helped us redefine industry norms by deliberating perseverance-driven paths.

From small beginnings, the company has developed into a national standard for petrochemical costs. Currently, provide services to 10,000 active purchasers, and has ended FY2023 with an impressive revenue of more than Rs 2,000 Cr. The services currently cover more than 350 districts, a reflection of our rapid development and persistent dedication to reaching customers everywhere. The aim is not merely creating a business; instead, determining the direction of an industry. The company’s persistent dedication to providing excellent quality products is one of the major elements influencing its success. The business collaborates with well-known international polymer producers to give its clients access to the best polymers available. To ensure that only the highest quality polymers reach the end users, strict quality control measures are implemented at every stage of the supply chain, from sourcing to distribution.

“Source.One is a leader in innovative supply chain management solutions that boost productivity and lower costs. From supply chain management to distribution, Source.One offers comprehensive company logistics solutions.” Choosing a Source.One entails accepting the petrochemical industry’s revolution. Our Four C’s—Cost, Consistency, Convenience, and Credit—sum up our dedication to your company’s success.

“We are bridging the demand-supply gap between SMEs and suppliers through a technology-first, democratic approach. For companies in need of petrochemical raw materials and those struggling with surplus inventories, we serve as a guiding light. Businesses all around India are connected by our extensive PAN-India footprint. At Source.One, we are experts in streamlining logistics to improve efficiency and lower expenses. We support SMEs by providing them with timely information, adaptable lending options, and fair treatment. Source.One has played a significant role in India’s industrial growth story. Its commitment to quality, customer-centric approach, and sustainable practices have positioned it as a trusted partner for businesses across diverse sectors. As India continues to witness rapid industrialization, this company remains at the forefront, empowering industries with superior polymers and fostering a sustainable future.

