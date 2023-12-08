Unveiling Surat’s Premier Destination: GJHM Introduces Luxury Hotel, Convention Center, and Golf Course in Gujarat

Surat: Rendering of the proposed JW Marriott Surat Resort & Spa

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 8: Gujarat JHM Hotels (GJHM), owned by Rama family, in collaboration with US based, Auro Hotels, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Gujarat during “Vibrant Gujarat 2023” at Gandhinagar to bring the iconic luxury property, The JW Marriott Surat Resort & Spa to Surat, Gujarat.

The JW Marriott Surat Resort & Spa will be GJHM's third Marriott hotel in Surat, following the Surat Marriott Hotel and the Courtyard by Marriott Surat. This property will include over 300 guestrooms and villas. In addition, GJHM is also developing a state-of-the-art, convention and events center that will attract large, national conferences and events to Surat. This new, iconic hotel and convention center will play a key role in the development of a Social, Convention and Meeting District with world class facilities.

DJ Rama, Director GJHM said, “This transformative project that includes a monumental INR 1,000 crore investment aims to generate employment for 800 individuals, provide vital infrastructure for the city’s growth, and position Surat as the commercial capital of Gujarat. Positioned to be a ‘Smart City', this strategic investment reflects Gujarat JHM's dedication to fostering inclusive development. Surat is set to become a beacon of urban advancement, blending financial robustness with technological innovation.”

The JW Marriott Surat Resort & Spa is being designed as an urban resort and will be a blend of luxury and contemporary style reflecting warmth and sophistication. The resort will overlook a new picturesque 9-hole Executive Golf Course, the first golf course in Surat!

GJHM reaffirms their commitment to Surat’s progress with this new venture aimed at industry, citizens, and the next generation. Renowned for pioneering Surat’s first five-star hotel and Auro University, both prior endeavors have significantly enriched the lives of citizens. Committed to excellence, the upcoming ventures are poised to continue the legacy of impactful contributions to Surat’s growth.

HP Rama, Chairman of GJHM said, “As we embark on this project with the esteemed Government of Gujarat in the vibrant city of Surat, we embrace not just an agreement but a shared vision for holistic progress. Our commitment transcends business; it’s a spiritual alignment towards uplifting communities and fostering enduring prosperity. Together, we lay the foundation for an impactful collaboration that recognizes the interconnectedness of economic growth and the well-being of citizens.”

Ranju Alex, Area Vice President – South Asia, Marriott International said, “With Surat going through such rapid economic development, we are thrilled to partner together with GJHM to manage this upcoming JW Marriott branded property. This partnership strengthens Surat's position as a strategically important market where we will now have 3 operating hotels including this one. We look forward to providing guests with access to our world-class brands and creating exceptional customer experiences while responding to travelers’ diverse hospitality preferences.”

About Marriott International: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,700 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram

About Auro Hotels: Based in Greenville, SC with additional offices in Atlanta and Surat, Auro Hotels has developed, owned, and operated 110 hotels over the last 50 years. The company currently owns 37 hotels and operates over 6500 guestrooms, located in the United States and India, under well-known brands such as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Auro Hotels was the first franchise operator of Marriott Hotels in Asia Pacific. For more information, visit the website at www.aurohotels.com

