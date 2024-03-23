Unveiling the Best: WeddingWire India’s Wedding Awards 2024 Names 1068 Venues & Vendors as Top Industry Players #2

New Delhi (India), March 23: WeddingWire India, a premier wedding planning platform and a subsidiary of The Knot Worldwide, is delighted to announce the winners of the 3rd edition of the Wedding Awards. This esteemed recognition, formerly known as the Couple Choice Awards, has been rebranded as the Wedding Awards to better reflect the evolving landscape of the industry and match the general standards of our international brands across the globe.

Out of a staggering pool of over 73,000 wedding vendors registered on our platform, 1068 have emerged as shining beacons of excellence, securing a prestigious position of being the winners of the Wedding Awards 2024. The exceptional dedication and unparalleled service for multiple wedding categories have positioned them as one of the finest wedding professionals in India, and this has been attested by countless newlywed couples on the platform. These awards are a true testament to the outstanding reviews left by married couples over the past year.

Winning the 3rd edition of the Wedding Award is not just an honour; it’s a testament to the unwavering commitment and exemplary service provided to couples. As José Melo, Vice President of Sales EMEA, LATAM & India, eloquently stated, “Wedding vendors have persevered through challenges, and 2023 marked a return to normalcy for many. Weddings are a labour of love, demanding meticulous attention to detail and unwavering dedication. These vendors have not only met but exceeded expectations, ensuring that every wedding they touch becomes an unforgettable affair. At WeddingWire India, we take immense pride in honouring vendors who consistently go above and beyond to create magical moments for couples worldwide.”

This year, with the growing demand for personalised and distinctive weddings, the awards were based on nearly 90,000 couple reviews on WeddingWire India, reflecting the genuine experiences of real couples who entrusted these professionals with their special day.

Congratulations once again to all the vendors for this well-deserved honour. Your commitment to excellence and unwavering passion for creating unforgettable wedding experiences truly set you apart.

For more information about the Wedding Awards 2024 and the complete list of winners, please visit – Wedding Awards

About WeddingWire India

WeddingWire India, launched in mid-2017, is one of the fastest-growing and trusted wedding technology platforms in India connecting engaged couples with local wedding professionals. The virtual marketplace gives couples in India access to any and every wedding service provider and online planning tool they can think of. It is the one-stop destination for all wedding planning requirements with a robust vendor directory covering over 65,000 vendors across categories such as venues, photography, hair and makeup, catering, music, etc. From vendor management, checklist, website creation, budget allocation, guest list creation, community ideas and inspiration, millions of couple's search, compare and connect with required wedding services from WeddingWire India's vast directory of vendors. It is dedicated to building innovative tools and resources and is present across apps, websites, and mobile web as the online marketplace of venues and wedding professionals that simplify and inspire the wedding planning process that is unique to its customers. WeddingWire India helps clients plan their dream weddings across 28 states and 8 union territories.

WeddingWire.in is the Indian subsidiary of The Knot Worldwide, the world's largest global wedding technology platform with over four decades of expertise in the wedding industry which is present in 16 countries and has been helping people in celebrating their life's biggest milestones.

