Unveiling the Extraordinary: TEDxJainUniversity 4th Edition to Explore "Reimagining the Ordinary"

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 28: Jain University is excited to announce its upcoming event, the 4th edition of TEDxJainUniversity, on August 31, 2024, at the MLR Convention Centre, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. This year's theme, Reimagining the Ordinary, will be paying attention to the ordinary where we can discover extraordinary beauty and meaning in our daily lives. We aim to inspire attendees to embrace new possibilities and create positive change. Along with that, we seek to foster a community of innovators and change-makers through thought-provoking talks, engaging discussions, and networking opportunities.

This year the event features 9 eminent speakers:

1. Dr Anita Prasad - Tech Visionary, Champion of Diversity, Global Changemaker.

2. Deepak the Inspiration - Life Transformation Guru, Entrepreneur.

3. Dr Dinesh Nilkant - Educator, Ideator

4. Hemalatha Rao - Heart and Lung Transplant Hero, Inspiring Advocate.

5. Johnson Ebenezer - Global Food Explorer, India-Based Chef.

6. Muthu Krishnan Iyyappan - Ex-Indian Army officer, Corporate Trainer, Entrepreneur

7. Radha Prathi - Professor, Freelance Journalist, Musician and Artist

8. Srinivas Uppaluri - Leadership Coach, Author, Mentor and Advisor.

Jain University

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is a top-ranked Indian institution renowned for nurturing talent. Based in Bangalore, the University has been accredited with an A++ grade attained a cumulative grade point of 3.71 in the year 2021 by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). It has secured 65th nationwide rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Government of India, in 2024. Ranked 6th among the Top Private Universities in India by the India Today's Best Universities 2024, the University is also an ISO 21000:2018 certified for quality management by TUV Nord. JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has achieved the No. 1 position among Private Universities for the highest number of patents published over the past three years. With 1,600 patents filed and 1,399 published, this accomplishment highlights our unwavering dedication to innovation and research excellence.

TEDxJainUniversity

TEDx is a global platform for sharing inspiring ideas, while TEDxJainUniversity is its local manifestation. Our independently organized event brings together the Jain University community to listen to captivating talks from diverse speakers. We aim to spark conversations, foster connections, and inspire individuals to create a positive impact on the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor