Unveiling the Grandeur: India's Largest Home-Decor Expo showcasing curtains and upholstery fabrics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: The highly anticipated Home-Decor Expo is set to take place from 4th to 7th July 2023 at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Bandra, Mumbai.

Organized by the AHT (Association of Home Textiles, the event promises to be India's largest gathering for home decor enthusiasts, featuring a wide range of curtains and upholstery fabrics.

AHT (Associations of Home Textiles), an association that brings together 15,000 manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, and traders, this expo offers a convenient platform for industry professionals to explore and purchase goods from various vendors.

With an extensive selection of curtains and upholstery fabrics on display, the event caters to dealers, manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, traders, and channel partners seeking the latest trends and innovations in home decor.

Managed by 3 D-Cube Exhibitions, the Home-Decor Expo has gained significant attention from key industry figures and dignitaries. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely expected to grace the event, adding to its prestige and appeal. Additionally, the presence of various Bollywood celebrities and notable personalities will further enhance the grandeur of the expo.

AHT association of Home Textiles, the organizer of the event, expressed their enthusiasm, stating, "We are proud to present India's largest home decor expo, showcasing an impressive array of curtains and upholstery fabrics. This event serves as a hub for industry professionals to network, collaborate, and stay updated with the latest trends. We look forward to creating an exceptional experience for all attendees."

With an estimated footfall of 15,000 to 17,000 visitors, the Home-Decor Expo is poised to be a remarkable success. Attendees can anticipate a vibrant showcase of home decor solutions, inspiring designs, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

In addition to the diverse range of curtains and upholstery fabrics, the Home-Decor Expo will also feature exclusive seminars and workshops conducted by industry experts. These sessions will provide valuable insights into the latest trends, techniques, and innovations in the field of home decor. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from renowned experts and gain a deeper understanding of the industry.

Furthermore, the expo will host an exclusive B2B networking platform, allowing industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and establish valuable business relationships. It will serve as a catalyst for the growth and development of the home decor sector, facilitating trade and fostering partnerships.

The Home-Decor Expo is an event not to be missed for anyone passionate about home decor, whether you are a dealer, retailer, manufacturer, wholesaler, distributor, or channel partner. Be prepared to immerse yourself in the world of elegance, creativity, and inspiration as you explore the finest curtains and upholstery fabrics at this prestigious event.

