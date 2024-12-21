Unwrap the Fun this Christmas and New Year at Water Kingdom: Festivities, Goodie Bags, and a Marathon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21: Celebrate the festive season and kickstart your New Year's resolutions at Water Kingdom, Asia's largest theme water park, conveniently located in the heart of Mumbai! This December, the park is hosting a series of exciting Christmas celebrations, offering a fun-filled experience for visitors of all ages. From festive goodie bags filled with surprises to live entertainment, thrilling activities, and vibrant celebrations, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

A special highlight of this year's celebration is Santa's visit to the park, where he interacts with patrons, spreading joy and holiday cheer. The festive atmosphere is contagious, with everyone—young and old—joining in the fun. From the excitement of receiving a gift from Santa to enjoying the thrill of splashing around in the pool and basking in the sun, the experience offers a perfect combination of holiday magic and water park adventure. It's double the fun as visitors embrace the spirit of the season while enjoying Water Kingdom's world-class attractions.

Key Christmas Highlights:

Festive Goodie Bags: Surprises for visitors of all ages with every entry.

Santa's Visit: Join in the festive fun as Santa interacts with guests and spreads holiday cheer.

Exciting Weekend Events: Enjoy live entertainment, thrilling activities, and vibrant celebrations throughout December.

Santa Tickets: Access to both Water Kingdom and EsselWorld Bird Park for a complete holiday experience.

As the year draws to a close, Water Kingdom invites you to set a healthy tone for 2025 by participating in the first-ever Water Kingdom Marathon on January 12, 2025. With categories of 3KM, 5KM, and 10KM, this marathon caters to runners of all levels. The scenic race route takes participants through iconic local landmarks, offering stunning views along the way. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just looking to challenge yourself, this event is a perfect way to embrace the outdoors and begin the year with a focus on fitness and wellness.

Registration for the marathon is already picking up pace, with many fitness enthusiasts and newcomers making a beeline to sign up for this exciting and fun-filled run. The buzz around the event continues to grow, promising an energetic atmosphere on race day.

Key Marathon Highlights:

Date: January 12, 2025

Categories: 3KM, 5KM, and 10KM, suitable for all fitness levels.

Race Route: Scenic journey through local landmarks such as Don Bosco Signal and Mandapeshwar IC Colony.

BIB Expo: Collect your race kits on January 9th & 10th, 2025, at the Bayview Restaurant from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Prizes: Exciting rewards for top participants, ensuring a fun and competitive atmosphere.

“Water Kingdom, as a premier leisure and entertainment destination, strives to offer an experience that appeals to all age groups,” said Paresh Mishra. “This year, we're thrilled to launch The Water Kingdom Marathon (#TWKM), which celebrates New Year resolutions and encourages a healthy lifestyle. We hope to foster a sense of community and wellness, creating a memorable start to 2025 for our visitors.”

Join us for a festive season filled with cheer, holiday fun, and a fresh start to your fitness journey in 2025! For more information, visit www.waterkingdom.in or call 022 69537011.

