UP Chief Secretary meets Karan Adani, discusses making state an inclusive and dynamic economy

Lucknow, June 18 Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh on Wednesday said that he met Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), and discussed how to further empower the state towards becoming an inclusive and dynamic economy.

In a post on social media platform X, the state’s top bureaucrat, a 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, posted: "Today, I met Mr. Karan Adani, Director, Adani Group. On this occasion, there was an elaborate discussion on the potential role of Adani Group in moving Uttar Pradesh towards an inclusive and dynamic economy."

The Adani Group has earlier said that it is committed to increasing investment in Uttar Pradesh, as there are immense opportunities in the state.

In 2022, the Adani Group announced at the ‘Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit’ that it would invest Rs 70,000 crore in the state, resulting in the creation of at least 30,000 jobs.

Last month, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the signing of a power purchase agreement (PPA) between the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and Adani Power Limited (APL) for the supply of 1,600 MW of power over a period of 25 years.

The APL had secured the bid through a competitive bidding process conducted in October 2024. The power will be supplied from a new plant that will be set up in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh had launched a tender to source power from a 1,600 MW thermal power plant to be set up in the state. In February this year, Adani Saur Urja (LA) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy, secured a major contract from the UPPCL for energy storage capacity.

Under the awarded contract, the annual fixed cost payable for the project is set at Rs 76,53,226 per MW per year, excluding taxes. The agreement will remain in effect for 40 years from the project's commercial operation date (COD), the company said in its filing.

The project, Panaura PSP, will be located in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district and is expected to be completed within the next six years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor