UP Excise Dept to host investor summit in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 : Uttar Pradesh Excise Minister Nitin Agrawal on Tuesday said that the state's Excise Department will host its first-ever Investors Summit in Lucknow on Wednesday.

He added that the UP Excise Department has invited investors from nearly all parts of the country and members of the international community.

The one-day summit aims to bolster investment in the excise sector as part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision to make Uttar Pradesh a one-trillion-dollar economy.

Agrawal said that investors who have already signed or are scheduled to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) have been classified into three categories.

The summit will also feature presentations on the state's investment policies and the signing of new agreements.

Agrawal said, "Tomorrow, our department in Lucknow is organising a one-day investor Summit. This is the first time the Excise Department has invited investors here. We have investors from nearly all parts of India. Additionally, we have also invited international community members."

"Yesterday, the Excise Department took significant steps toward the Chief Minister's goal of achieving a one-trillion-dollar economy. The investors who have already invested and signed MOUs, or are scheduled to sign MOUs tomorrow, have been divided into three categories. Additionally, the investment policies of the Uttar Pradesh government are outlined. All of this will be discussed, and we will sign new MOUs as well," he added.

The department's investor summit targets to foster innovation, business partnerships, and new opportunities. The state government has successfully attracted attention from businesses around the world through its business summits. While several projects have already started work on the ground, many others are currently in the final stages of implementation.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh has been an investment hotspot, attracting around Rs 4.12 lakh crore from diverse sources between 2017 and 2022.

The Yogi government has received positive responses whenever it has encouraged investors through investor summits to invest in their ventures in Uttar Pradesh.

