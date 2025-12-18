UP: Fake fertiliser sellers to face stern action, likely to be booked under NSA

Lucknow, 18 Dec The Yogi Adityanath government has unveiled its zero-tolerance policy against black marketing of fertilisers and warned of severe and stringent action against the flouters, if caught taking the farming community for a ride, by selling fake fertilisers.

The decision to book the fertiliser mafia under stringent laws comes on the back of close inspection and scrutiny of their operations for the past few years. In the last two years, more than 5,000 fertiliser shops have been thoroughly scanned, leading to suspension and cancellation of hundreds of licenses.

Surprise inspections are being carried out at storehouses to fix accountability of officials, while reports on daily stocks are also being prepared to detect any wrongdoing or illegal hoarding.

“On the instructions of the Chief Minister, those affecting agriculture and farmers’ interests will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and strict action, including provisions under the National Security Act (NSA), will be taken against fertiliser mafias,” said a government statement.

The Chief Minister, during a meeting, stated in clear terms that those who profiteer by pushing farmers into crisis are not merely breaking the law, but are playing with the food security of the country and the state. Such elements will not be treated as ‘ordinary offenders’, and if required, strict provisions like the NSA will be invoked against them to ensure they do not remain a threat to society for long.

The Yogi government has directed that immediate FIRs be registered on complaints related to fertiliser black marketing, hoarding and overpricing.

District administrations have been empowered to take strict action on the spot. The Chief Minister said it is unacceptable for farmers to be forced to run from pillar to post for fertilisers.

Wherever information about black marketing is received, officials will intervene directly and ensure legal action against the guilty.

To streamline the fertiliser supply system, the state government has also strengthened the mechanism of surprise inspections. During surprise checks, stocks, sales registers, rate lists and distribution processes are being thoroughly examined. If collusion or willful neglect is found at any level, action against the concerned official will follow.

The Chief Minister has instructed officials that this campaign should not remain limited to statistics, but its impact must be visible on the ground for farmers. The state government has also informed that there is no shortage of fertilisers in the state for the Rabi season 2025–26. As per official data, the total availability of Urea, DAP and NPK exceeds 130 lakh metric tonnes.

The Chief Minister has also appealed to farmers to immediately report any instances of black marketing, overpricing or forced tagging of fertilisers to the state administration.

The government stands firmly with them and will act on every complaint, said a senior government official. Also, a stern warning has been issued to the fertiliser mafia that the law will now strike harder than ever.

--IANS

mr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor