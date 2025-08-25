UP government bans the use of 11 pesticides damaging India's rice quality

New Delhi [India], August 25 : The Uttar Pradesh government is enforcing a fresh ban on the use of eleven pesticides that damage India's basmati rice quality and block its entry into key foreign markets. The ban is effective from August 1 for the next three months.

The chemicals include acephate, buprofezin, chlorpyriphos, propiconazole, thiamethoxam, profenofos, carbendazim, tricyclazole, tebuconazole, carbofuran, and imidacloprid. These chemicals leave residues that lower the quality of rice and often lead to rejection by buyers abroad. The decision is part of efforts to safeguard India's position as one of the largest exporters of basmati rice.

Rajendra Kumar, Agriculture Protection Officer of Moradabad, explained the reason behind the move. "On 18 August 2025, the Agriculture Department of Uttar Pradesh banned the use of 11 pesticides that had been previously banned two years ago. The main reason for this ban is that the residue of these pesticides remains in the rice after husking. This deteriorates the quality of rice, which leads to issues in exporting. Many countries even return the rice," he said during an interview with ANI.

According to Kumar, countries including members of the European Union, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain have raised objections to rice contaminated with these chemicals. "We are also spreading awareness among the farmers that if they use these pesticides, their product will not be exported, which can result in a monetary loss for them," he added.

Farmers have already begun responding to the call in the Moradabad district. Cultivators have stopped using banned pesticides and shifted toward chemical-free farming practices. They hope these measures will protect their livelihoods and prevent the kind of losses suffered in the past when shipments were rejected at foreign ports.

The state agriculture department has been circulating press releases and sending letters to farmers to ensure compliance. Authorities have stressed that crops produced with banned pesticides may only be sold in the domestic market at lower prices, making it critical for farmers to adapt.

Kumar has also confirmed that there is no shortage of essential inputs like urea in the region. Cooperative societies have been tasked with keeping a steady supply available to farmers during the growing season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor