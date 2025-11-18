UP Governor Launches Centre for Universal Business & Entrepreneurship at Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh Campus

PRNewswire

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18: India's first private AI-augmented multidisciplinary university, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh, took a significant step toward women empowerment in Uttar Pradesh by organizing one of its largest events to date SynHERgy: AI-Driven Innovation for Women Empowerment. During the programme, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel launched the 'NARI' Scheme (Nurturing AI Revolution for Inclusion - Women in Tech).

* Governor, Uttar Pradesh Inaugurates Ultra-Modern Hostel Complex & NARI Initiative at Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh campus

Nari Shakti is one of the four key pillars of the Viksit Bharat (Developed India) vision outlined by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking this vision forward, under the NARI Scheme, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh will work to empower women across Uttar Pradesh in the fields of startups, research, healthcare, and academics.

On the occasion, Governor Anandiben Patel also inaugurated an ultramodern, tech-driven campus residential facility for female students at Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh. In its very first year, CU UP has moved rapidly towards establishing robust infrastructure, setting new benchmarks through high-tech labs, modern academic facilities, AI-powered classrooms, and dedicated AI innovation spaces. In line with this, the university has prioritized the safety and comfort of female students by developing the first-of-its-kind ultramodern, tech-driven campus residential facility at a cost of ₹250 crore. Equipped with AI-based facial recognition and advanced security features, the hostel currently offers 480 beds, with plans to expand its capacity to 4,000 beds over the next five years.

Nari Scheme - Nurturing AI Revolution for Inclusion (Women in Tech):

Developed by Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh Campus, the Nari scheme focuses on AI skilling, startup incubation, health and wellness, and women leadership development for women across the state. The initiative has been allocated an annual budget of ₹2.20 crore. Over the next three years, the plan targets training 1,500 women in tech skills, supporting 150 women-led startups, and conducting health screenings for 2,000 women. The programme will directly benefit 600-800 women each year and provide a new direction to women's leadership in the technology sector. The Nari scheme is a decisive step in strengthening a women-led technology ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh, aligned with Mission Shakti and the state's Startup Policy.

Launch of CUBE - Centre for Universal Business and Entrepreneurship:

To enable young entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh to progress from idea to scalable startup, Chandigarh University has launched the state-of-the-art CUBE - Centre for Universal Business and Entrepreneurship. The centre offers an integrated platform for capital mobilization and startup incubation, featuring a 200-hour Women Founder Programme titled CUBE Track, which focuses on key areas such as business design, go-to-market strategy, and compliance.

Through CUBE, more than 50 women-led startups will be incubated every year, while seed support ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh per startup will be offered under the seed support pool, ensuring annual funding support for over 30 women-led ventures. In addition, startups will be strengthened through angel and VC connects, peer mentoring circles, and market access, helping ensure a minimum two-year survival rate for at least 40 percent of the startups. CUBE has also been integrated with government schemes such as Mudra, Stand-Up India, and the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), enabling young and women entrepreneurs to receive easier and faster capital access, improved disbursement timelines, and broader growth opportunities.

Launch of HPV Vaccination Drive at CU UP for Cervical Cancer Prevention:

UP Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurated the HPV vaccination Drive CU UP, to protect women from cervical cancer. She emphasized the importance of awareness, timely vaccination, and prioritizing women's health. The campaign marks a meaningful initiative toward building a cancer-free and healthy society.

On this occasion, Hon'ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel said that it is a matter of great joy to be present at SynHERgy: AI-Driven Innovation for Women Empowerment, a visionary programme organized at Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh. She said it is commendable that Chandigarh University has taken an important step by expanding to the sacred land of Uttar Pradesh.

She said that the AI City and Centre of Excellence being established in Lucknow will not only open limitless possibilities for the education sector but will also become a strong link connecting the state to the upcoming technological revolution. Today, the inauguration of the world-class tech driven residential facility reflects the university's commitment towards the progress, safety, and dignity of female students.

She said that the NARI Scheme (Nurturing AI Revolution for Inclusion - Women in Tech), launched by Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh with women empowerment at the centre, will provide new opportunities in technology, startups, research, health, wellness, and self-reliance to the women of Uttar Pradesh. This scheme will play an important role in taking the future India to new heights and will create new directions and opportunities for innovation.

On this occasion, she highlighted the historical and cultural significance of Vande Mataram on the completion of its 150 years, and while making the students aware of its importance, she said that Vande Mataram is not merely a songit is the expression of the nation's consciousness. It is the music of struggle and the clarion call of freedom. Every word carries the fragrance of the soil of the motherland, every line holds the memories of martyrs, and every note reflects the pride of India's rise.

She added that today, women are moving forward in every field through their hard work and talent and have become the foundation of development. This initiative is an important step towards enabling women to play a leading role in the technological revolution.

The Governor said that during her meeting with Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he had advised her to visit Chandigarh University. She added that after seeing and understanding the university, it became clear that Chandigarh University has the capability to be counted among the world's top universities in just ten years. With this belief, work was initiated in this direction.

She said that we must move ahead with the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat, and the steps taken by CU UP, with this spirit are commendable and inspiring.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Rajya Sabha MP & Chancellor, CU UP, said that Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh has been working from the very beginning with the vision of contributing to a Viksit Bharat and Viksit Uttar Pradesh. He stated that as India's first private AI-augmented multidisciplinary university, CU UP has taken a major step toward women empowerment by organizing its flagship programme SynHERgy: AI-Driven Innovation for Women Empowerment, where Governor Anandiben Patel launched the NARI Scheme.

He added that through the NARI Scheme, the university will strengthen women in Uttar Pradesh in the fields of AI skilling, startups, research, healthcare, and academics. The scheme has been allocated an annual budget of ₹2.20 crore, with targets including training 1,500 women in tech skills, supporting 150 women-led startups, and conducting health screenings for 2,000 women over three years.

He further shared that in its very first year, CU UP has awarded scholarships worth ₹7.50 crore to 750 girl students. In the coming years, the university will continue working to strengthen women's education, skills, entrepreneurship, and AI-driven futures.

Chandigarh University UP Managing Director Jai Inder Singh Sandhu said that CU UP, India's first AI-augmented university has been developed at a cost of ₹2,500 crore across 63 acres and is rapidly progressing towards making Uttar Pradesh a hub of technical education. With high-tech AI labs, research centres, data-driven systems, and advanced campus facilities, the university is giving a new direction to the state's education ecosystem.

He stated that strengthening its campus infrastructure, the university has developed an ultra-modern tech-driven residential facility for female students in campus at a cost of ₹250 crore, equipped with AI facial recognition, 24x7 smart security, digital access, health support, and student-friendly spaces. The current capacity of 480 beds will be expanded to 4,000 beds. He added that Chandigarh University's national and international rankings reflect its quality and global standards. Securing the position of India's No. 1 private university in the QS Asia Rankings for the third consecutive year stands as proof of CU's academic excellence and world-class infrastructure.

