UP GST Dept conducts searches at Greenply Industries subsidiary unit

By IANS | Published: March 16, 2024 10:32 PM2024-03-16T22:32:51+5:302024-03-16T22:35:03+5:30

New Delhi, March 16 The Uttar Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department conducted a search operation on ...

UP GST Dept conducts searches at Greenply Industries subsidiary unit | UP GST Dept conducts searches at Greenply Industries subsidiary unit

UP GST Dept conducts searches at Greenply Industries subsidiary unit

New Delhi, March 16 The Uttar Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department conducted a search operation on Friday and Saturday at a unit of Greenply Sandila Private Limited, a subsidiary of Greenply Industries, in Hardoi.

The search operation was conducted by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Range-A, Lucknow.

"Search was conducted to ascertain Input tax credit availed on supplies made by GST non-compliant vendors," Greenply Industries said.

It added that there is no material impact on the financial, operation, or other activities of the company.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app