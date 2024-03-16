UP GST Dept conducts searches at Greenply Industries subsidiary unit

New Delhi, March 16 The Uttar Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department conducted a search operation on Friday and Saturday at a unit of Greenply Sandila Private Limited, a subsidiary of Greenply Industries, in Hardoi.

The search operation was conducted by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Range-A, Lucknow.

"Search was conducted to ascertain Input tax credit availed on supplies made by GST non-compliant vendors," Greenply Industries said.

It added that there is no material impact on the financial, operation, or other activities of the company.

