UP International Film City Project to be Designed by Renowned UK-Based Agency Comdez

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 12: In an unprecedented move to establish Uttar Pradesh on the global cinematic map, the Bhutani Group announces its collaboration with the UK-based design agency, Comdez, for the architectural design and strategic planning of the UP International Film City. The project, notably influenced by the vision of principle designers Vishal Goyal and Ishika Gupta from Comdez, aims to create a film city unlike any other in the world.

Comdez, renowned for its innovative approach and comprehensive strategic planning, has been entrusted with the design and layout of the entire film city infrastructure. The agency has undertaken an extensive comparative analysis of top film cities worldwide to ensure the UP International Film City encompasses facilities and features unprecedented in the industry.

In addition to the overall city plan, Comdez has detailed the specific design and operational strategies for different zones within the film city, ensuring a comprehensive and well-organized structure. The facilities include:

Zone 1: Administrative & Creative Hub (10 Acres)

Zone 2: Production & Studios (60 Acres)

Zone 3: Residential & Amenities (20 Acres)

Zone 4: Factories & Craftsmanship (15 Acres)

Zone 5: Entertainment & Leisure (35 Acres)

Zone 6: Film University (20 Acres)

Zone 7: Commercial Area (70 Acres)

In a statement from Ali Chatley, Chief Operating Officer of the Bhutani Group, he expressed immense enthusiasm about the project: "We are poised to create a landmark that not only sets new standards for film cities globally but also serves as a hub for cultural and creative excellence. Our collaboration with Comdez is a testament to our commitment to achieving this vision."

"We worked closely with Ashwani Chatley, head of the Film City project from Bhutani Group, to ensure every aspect of the design meets the highest standards of innovation and functionality," added Vishal Goyal, principle designer at Comdez. "The UP International Film City is set to redefine entertainment, creativity, and technology landscapes not just in India but globally."

The project has garnered significant attention and was recently presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UP Global Investors Summit 2023, highlighting its potential as a major milestone in India's film and entertainment industry.

The development of this project follows a detailed selection and evaluation process initiated by YEIDA, which saw revisions and adaptations to meet the ambitious goals set out for this initiative. The final nod from a high-level committee, including UP Chief Secretary DS Mishra, underscores the strategic importance and anticipated impact of the film city, which is estimated to be a monumental Rs7,210 crore development over 9 years.

