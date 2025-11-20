UP: Khadi Mahotsav to kick off tomorrow; notable gramodyog units to be honoured

Lucknow, Nov 20 Starting November 19, the capital city will host a remarkable ten-day-long Khadi festival, where a wide array of exquisite handicrafts, furniture and handloom from across the state will be put on display.

During the event, selected entrepreneurs and beneficiaries will also be acknowledged and honoured.

The variety of homegrown products that will catch the attention of visitors includes Bhadohi carpets, Amroha gamchas and sadris, Sitapur durries and towels, along with Banarasi silk sarees.

More than 150 enterprises and entrepreneurs are expected to showcase their handloom, handicraft and other indigenous products at the exhibition.

The ten-day Khadi Mahotsav 2025 will be held at Central Sanskrit University, Gomti Nagar, aimed at promoting local entrepreneurship, opening new markets for traditional arts and khadi-based industries, and boosting rural self-reliance.

It will be inaugurated by Rakesh Sachan, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Khadi and Village Industries, Sericulture, Handloom and Textiles.

The festival, from November 21-November 30, will celebrate the rich heritage of khadi, village industries, handicrafts, and local art and provide them a big platform for wider recognition.

The exhibition will feature carved wooden furniture from Saharanpur, carpets from Bhadohi, gamchas and sadri from Amroha, durries and towels from Sitapur, Banarasi silk sarees, amla products from Pratapgarh, royal honey from Lucknow, clay craft, Bikaneri papad, leather goods, traditional jackets, garments and a wide range of indigenous products.

During the Mahotsav, selected entrepreneurs and beneficiaries will also be honoured. State-level outstanding units will receive awards, and 05 beneficiaries will be provided dona-making machines, 05 will receive popcorn machines, 05 honey boxes, 04 will receive electric-operated potters wheels, and 01 beneficiary will receive a pugmill.

This initiative aims to provide better resources, modern equipment, and growth opportunities for rural enterprises in the state.

Aligned with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Khadi Mahotsav 2025 is not only a platform to encourage rural industries but also an important step towards promoting indigenous products, empowering artisans and reinforcing the local economy.

The event will pave the way for innovation, business expansion, and new opportunities for entrepreneurs across the state.

