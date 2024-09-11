"UP makes 55% of India's mobiles and 50% of mobile components": Yogi Adityanath

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the efforts of the state to develop the electronic industry are yielding results.

The CM said that mobile manufacturing units of UP are now producing over 55 per cent of mobiles and over 50 per cent of mobile components, which are made in India. The UP CM was addressing the inaugural session of SEMICON India 2024 in Noida.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has also started efforts in the direction of IT sector, semiconductor, data centre and electronic manufacturing. The efforts taken in Uttar Pradesh in the last few years have resulted in 55 per cent of the country's mobile manufacturing and 50 per cent of mobile component production being done in Uttar Pradesh," the Uttar Pradesh CM stated.

CM Yogi stated that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as an exporter of consumer electronics. The Chief Minister said that Korean major Samsung, which operates Asia's biggest mobile manufacturing plant in Noida has also invested in a display unit plant in Noida.

Uttar Pradesh has also announced the UP Semiconductor Policy 2024 to facilitate investment in the state. In addition, UP has given industry status to the IT sector.

"Today Uttar Pradesh has been established as a big data centre hub. Uttar Pradesh Semiconductor Policy 2024 is being implemented to create a conducive environment for semiconductors in the state. Many attractive provisions have been made in this policy, including relaxation in capital subsidy, interest subvention, land value, stamp and electricity charges," CM Yogi said at the SEMICON India summit.

The UP CM also said that the state government has taken many new initiatives to facilitate investment and Uttar Pradesh has now become one of the top achiever states in the ease of doing business category.

"To ensure maximum use of technology for the convenience of entrepreneurs, more than 450 online services are being operated through Single Window 'Nivesh Mitra'," Yogi Adityanath said.

SEMICON India 2024 summit is a three-day event focused on the semiconductor ecosystem being organised in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. SEMICON India 2024 will bring together global leaders, semiconductor industry experts, academia, and government officials.

The event's extensive exhibition is expected to feature over 250 exhibitors from across the global semiconductor supply chain. It will create opportunities for stakeholders to showcase their latest advancements in semiconductors and electronics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor