UP: Over 63,000 youth get loan in 6 months, under Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan

Lucknow, Oct 3 More than 2.5 lakh youth filed their applications before the state government, seeking loan/assistance under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, in the current financial year 2025-26, showcasing its remarkable popularity and appeal among the masses.

According to a government release, over 63,000 youth have been distributed loans in the first six months of the current financial year, enabling them to start their own venture or enterprise.

Jaunpur secured the top spot in Uttar Pradesh by distributing loans to 2,003 youths, the highest in the state, while Azamgarh secured second place, and Kaushambi stood third in loan distribution to the budding entrepreneurs.

The scheme has clearly emerged as the first choice of youth in the state, as it is giving wings to their dreams and enabling them to take steps for their growth and prosperity.

With ample support from the state government, the youth in the state are not just building their own businesses but also driving positive social change.

According to official figures, as many as 255,174 youth had applied for loans in just six months, out of which 208,097 applications were sent to banks.

Among these, 64,673 applications got banks' approval, and 63,009 youths were eventually disbursed with loans for self-employment.

As Jaunpur secured the top spot, its District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra Singh stated that the scheme aims to provide self-employment opportunities to the state’s youth.

He informed that a special campaign was being conducted to connect young people with banks and facilitate loan distribution.

He added that loans have been given to 2,250 youths under the campaign. Azamgarh ranked second in the state in extending the benefits of the scheme. A total of 4,285 were forwarded to banks, and 1,859 loans have already been disbursed.

Kaushambi secured third place in providing the benefits of the scheme in the state. A total of 1,299 applications were approved by banks, while 1,185 loans were disbursed.

Among others, Ambedkarnagar ranked fourth, and Jhansi ranked fifth, while Siddharthnagar, Hardoi, and Raebareli also delivered excellent performance in implementing the scheme.

