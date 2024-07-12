UP to export 40 tonnes of mangoes to Japan & Malaysia in 2024: CM Yogi

Lucknow, July 12 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the state will export 40 tonnes of mangoes to Japan and Malaysia this year and will also export the famous Dussehri mangoes to the US.

“While the price of Dussehri mangoes in India ranges between Rs 60 to Rs 100 per kilogram, their price in the US market has risen to Rs 900 per kilogram. Considering duties, cargo, and airfare costs, sending one kilogram of mango to America could cost up to Rs 250-300. Even then, farmers and gardeners would save around Rs 600 per kilogram of mango. This will be for the first time in the last 160 years, we will be exporting Dussehri mangoes to the US,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said while inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh Mango Festival 2024 at Awadh Shilp Gram.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government has been organising the Mango Festival for the past seven to eight years to honour progressive farmers and gardeners.

“The government aims to ensure that mangoes from Uttar Pradesh reach not only the domestic market but also the global market. You all know that the fruit known as ‘Aam’ in our common language is accessible to everyone. It is simple and beneficial for all. ‘Jo aam hoga wahi raja bhi hoga,’ which is why we consider mango the ‘king of fruits,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting that the gardeners of Uttar Pradesh produce 58 lakh metric tonnes of mangoes on just 315,000 hectares of land, Yogi Adityanath said: “This accounts for 25 to 30 per cent of India's total mango production. Last year, the Horticulture Department team visited Moscow, accompanied by farmers from Lucknow and Amroha. They organised a mango festival there, which resulted in sales for the farmers.”

He added: “In collaboration with the Central government, the state has established four pack houses in Saharanpur, Amroha, Lucknow, and Varanasi to support the farmers.”

The Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh leads the country in mango production, but maintaining both quantity and quality in response to a growing population is essential.

“The knowledge gained from such festivals must be utilised to enhance the global popularity of Uttar Pradesh's mangoes,” he said.

He stressed the importance of identifying potential export markets and expanding reach to those countries.

During the program, the Chief Minister inaugurated a mango exhibition showcasing 120 varieties of special mangoes in an attractive display of different species and their products.

He also flagged off a mango truck destined for export to various countries, honoured progressive mango farmers, and released a mango souvenir. The festival, from July 12-14, features a mango-eating competition and a training seminar.

The festival features over 700 varieties of mangoes. The three-day event has attracted mango farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

