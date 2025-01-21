UP to focus on attracting investments in food processing industry, AI and manufacturing: UP Chief Secretary

Davos [Switzerland], January 21 : Manoj Kumar Singh, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Secretary outlined the state's key focus areas for investment in the food processing industry, artificial intelligence (AI) and electronic manufacturing at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, on Monday.

Speaking with ANI, Singh stated that the state delegation has already held meetings with companies such as Budweiser. He shared plans to engage with Coke, Pepsi, and Microsoft, among other companies.

He said, "We are focusing on the food processing industry because agriculture is the backbone of UP and food processing will directly increase the employment and whatever remuneration it's going to the farmers. Second, we are also top in the manufacturing of electronic components, like 55 per cent of mobile in the country is manufactured in UP and almost 60 per cent of components so that is another area. Third, is a new generation like AI and other things on which we are focusing."

"Today we have met Budweiser, tomorrow we have with Coke and Pepsi that is related to food processing. And then we have with Microsoft and then deals in Geo-Spacial and Mapping," UP Chief Secretary stated.

At WEF this year, about eight states, along with the representatives of the Union government, are participating in the meeting. Union Ministers such as Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chirag Paswan, and Jayant Singh Chaudhary, and among Chief Ministers, Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrababu Naidu, A. Revanth Reddy and other senior officials are representing their respective states.

The delegation from these states, alongside the Indian government representatives, will work to strengthen trade and investment ties between India and the global business community.

The annual WEF meeting 2025 in Davos is taking place from January 20 to 24. The meeting brings together government, business, and civil society leaders to set the year's agenda for how leaders can make the world a better place.

'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age' is the theme of this year's Davos meeting.

