UP to soon become India’s second largest economy: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 29 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has stated that his state is on a trajectory to become India's second-largest economy among all states.

Addressing the National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM) of industry body FICCI in Lucknow on Tuesday, the Chief Minister further emphasised Uttar Pradesh’s ambitious journey towards industrialisation.

Uttar Pradesh is not just progressing; it is advancing rapidly to become a revenue-surplus state, said Yogi Adityanath, as per a FICCI release. He emphasised that the once-stigmatized ‘Bimaru’ image of UP is changing as the state transitions into an economic powerhouse.

CM Adityanath, as per the release, highlighted that Uttar Pradesh’s substantial working-age population, comprising 56 per cent of its total demographic, fuels its economic aspirations.

Key initiatives like the 'One District One Product' scheme, along with robust infrastructure development and the provision of essential amenities to residents, are turning UP into a burgeoning industrial hub.

Recalling his initial days in office, Adityanath remarked that the first business meeting he attended as the Chief Minister in 2017 was convened by FICCI. He expressed gratitude towards the FICCI for hosting its National Executive Committee Meeting in Uttar Pradesh after a gap of 38 years, signalling the state's increasingly business-friendly climate.

FICCI President Subhrakant Panda endorsed the Chief Minister's vision.

"The development of Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Shri Yogi Adityanath serves as a paradigm for other states. The unique demographic profile of UP, coupled with forward-looking initiatives such as One District One Product, has set the state on an accelerated path to becoming a premier industrial location,” Panda said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor