UP trade show to give global recognition to state's traditions and skills: CM Yogi

Greater Noida, Sep 19 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inspected preparations for the upcoming International Trade Show (UPITS-2025) at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

He reviewed security, logistics, and arrangements for participants and issued necessary directives to officials.

The Chief Minister said the trade show would serve as a global platform to showcase the state’s rich traditions, skills, and products, while also boosting the ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Make in India’ campaigns.

He directed that every district ensure active participation. Special stalls should be dedicated to products under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, highlighting handicrafts, food items, and industrial goods.

“This event will not merely be an exhibition, but a gateway to new opportunities, business networks, and investments for entrepreneurs and youth,” Yogi said.

Emphasising youth participation, he instructed extensive branding of the event across educational institutions.

“Information about UPITS should be widely shared in colleges and universities so that students can directly participate. It will give them hands-on experience and inspire them towards entrepreneurship and innovation,” he said.

The Chief Minister also stressed the promotion of Khadi and village industries. He said the fashion show at UPITS should give prominence to Khadi, handicrafts, and rural products, with the involvement of experts from Film City to enhance global visibility.

“This will strengthen the rural economy and open new markets for local artisans,” he added.

Arrangements for visitors will include shuttle services, proper guidance, and elderly-friendly facilities. He further directed officials to pay special attention to the security, accommodation, and transport arrangements for foreign buyers and guests.

CM Yogi toured the exhibition complex in an e-cart, inspecting VIP movement routes, security plans, and visitor facilities.

Additional Chief Secretary (MSME) Alok Kumar updated him on the preparations, while Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh presented the security blueprint.

The review meeting was attended by MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, ACS (MSME) Alok Kumar, District Magistrate Medha Rupam, and Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh.

The five-day event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25 and will continue till September 29.

