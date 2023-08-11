UPB Boosts Grassroots Boxing with Academy Partnerships and Federation Collaborations, Exciting Event on August 15th!

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 11: United Professional Boxing (UPB), South Asia's foremost non-league sporting property dedicated to professional boxing, continues its mission to elevate the sport's foundation through strategic partnerships with boxing academies across India and collaborative efforts with leading international federations. This groundbreaking initiative has garnered immense support, with over 350 boxers already enrolled in these programs and UPB's affiliation with prominent boxing federations, including WBC, WBO, and IBC, amplifying the sport's reach and impact.

UPB's commitment to nurturing young talent and fortifying the sport of professional boxing in India has resulted in transformative partnerships with local boxing academies. These tie-ups serve as essential conduits for identifying and nurturing the next generation of pugilists, ensuring they receive top-tier coaching, access to state-of-the-art facilities, and exposure to competitive platforms.

"We firmly believe in the potential of Indian boxing, especially at the grassroots level. Through our academy partnerships, we are not only providing young talents with an opportunity to excel but also enriching the sport itself by creating a robust pipeline of skilled boxers," said Anirudh Pathak, Founder at UPB.

Moreover, UPB's collaborations extend to the highest echelons of the boxing world. Affiliation with renowned federations such as the World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Organization (WBO), and Indian Boxing Council (IBC) underscores UPB's commitment to excellence and global recognition.

"These esteemed collaborations reflect UPB's stature and its dedication to fostering the growth of boxing. Our boxers now have the invaluable chance to showcase their talents on a grand stage, thanks to UPB's affiliations with top federations," said Chandan Singh Boxing Academy

The combined efforts of UPB's grassroots initiatives and partnerships with leading international federations demonstrate a unified vision to rejuvenate boxing in India and strengthen its global presence. Aspiring boxers from the enrolled academies will have the privilege of participating in UPB events, providing them with unparalleled exposure and invaluable experience in a fiercely competitive environment.

UPB's dedication to revolutionise boxing in the region has been evident not only in the excellence of its events but also in its strategic broadcasting partnerships. Live coverage on FITE TV, a prominent global combat sports streaming platform, and WBC Live, the official channel of the World Boxing Council, ensures that UPB's exciting matches are accessible to a diverse global audience. Furthermore, broadcasting on YouTube, one of the world's most popular video-sharing platforms, provides an additional avenue for fans to engage with UPB's thrilling bouts.

UPB's steadfast commitment to grassroots development, coupled with collaborations with world-renowned boxing federations, highlights its role as a transformative force within the sport. Each partnership, whether with an academy or federation, brings the sport one step closer to UPB's vision of a thriving and internationally acclaimed boxing ecosystem in the Region.

United Professional Boxing (UPB) is Asia's premier non-league sporting property dedicated to professional boxing. Established with a vision to revolutionize boxing in the region, UPB focuses on promoting the sport, nurturing grassroots talent, and providing a dynamic platform for boxers to showcase their skills. Through strategic tie-ups with academies and a commitment to excellence, combined with affiliations with leading international federations such as WBC, WBO, and IBC, UPB is leading the way for the future of boxing in India and beyond.

For more information about United Professional Boxing (UPB), its grassroots initiatives, leading federation collaborations, and upcoming events, please visit https://www.youtube.com/@unitedprofessionalboxing4075

