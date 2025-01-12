Upcoming IPOs: Five new public issues, eight listings scheduled for next week

Mumbai, Jan 12 Five new IPOs (Initial Public Offerings) will be open for investors in the upcoming week, out of these, one is mainboard and four are SME public issues.

In the mainboard category, Laxmi Dental's IPO will open on January 13 and investors can bid for this public issue till January 15. The price band of this IPO is set between Rs 407 per share and Rs 428 per share.

The issue size of this IPO will be Rs 698.1 crore. It includes a fresh issue of Rs 138 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 560.1 crore. Its allotment will be on January 16 and listing may take place on January 20 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Apart from this, four SME IPOs are also opening.

The IPO of EMA Partners India Limited will open for subscription on January 17 and close on January 21 with a price band between Rs 117 to Rs 124 per share. This issue includes a fresh issue of Rs 66.14 crore and an OFS of Rs 9.87 crore.

The public issue of Land Immigration Consultants Limited will open on January 16 and close on January 20. Its price band fixed between Rs 70 to Rs 72 per share. This IPO is a completely fresh issue, which aims to raise Rs 40.32 crore.

Rikhav Securities Limited will also launch its IPO on January 15, which will close on January 17. The issue of Rs 88.82 crore includes fresh issue and OFS. Its price band is fixed at Rs 82 to Rs 86 per share.

The IPO of Kabra Jewels Limited will open on January 15 and close on January 17. The price band for this IPO fixed at Rs 121 to Rs 128 per share. The size of this issue is Rs 40 crore.

Apart from this, eight IPOs will be listed in the coming week. The listing of Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited will be on January 13. On January 14, Quadrant Future Tek Limited and Capital Infra Trust InvIT are going to be listed on both NSE and BSE.

Meanwhile, the listing of five SME companies will also take place between January 13 and January 17. These include Indobell Insulation, Avax Apparels and Ornaments, BR Goyal Infrastructure, Delta Autocorp and Sat Kartar Shopping.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor