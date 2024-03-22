Upcoming Romantic Song "Ha Tu Ti Tu" Promises a Heartfelt Tale Directed by Rahul Zende

ATK

New Delhi [India], March 22: In the serene backdrop of Nandgaon village at Paud Gaon's picturesque locations, director Rahul Zende unveils his latest romantic ballad, "Ha Tu Ti Tu." This emotional narrative delves into the tender bond shared between a young boy, his endearing little sister, and a blossoming love interest.

Lead actor Vaibhav Lamture, renowned for his theatrical prowess, takes center stage alongside the talented actress Suvarna Darade, celebrated for her notable contributions to films, serials, and songs. Notably, Darade's previous song, "Limbonicha Limbu," garnered over 100 million views, setting high expectations for her latest endeavor.

Adding charm to the narrative is the adorable child artist Ananya Tekawade, known for her captivating performances in both movies and serials. Tekawade's portrayal promises to be a highlight, capturing hearts with her innate innocence and charisma.

Actress Asawari Nitin assumes the pivotal role of the boy's mother, infusing the storyline with maternal warmth and depth. Director Rahul Zende, a versatile talent with a diverse portfolio spanning films, songs, and short films, orchestrates the narrative with finesse.

The enchanting music, composed, arranged, and mixed by Abhimanyu Karlekar, sets the perfect tone for the heartfelt tale. Producer Madhusudan Kulkarni expresses confidence that audiences will embrace this soul-stirring melody with open arms.

With DOP Shubham Doom capturing the enchanting locales and Makeup Artist Suresh Kumbhar adding finesse to the characters' appearances, "Ha Tu Ti Tu" promises to be a visual and auditory delight.

The song is a collaborative effort with contributions from talented individuals such as Sandip Bodake (Assistant Director), Rachana Raghunath (Creative Producer & Costume), Harshal Walke (Motion Graphic Artist), and Kamesh (Assistant D.O.P.), among others.

Scheduled for release under the banner of Shrinivas Kulkarni Productions, "Ha Tu Ti Tu" is poised to capture the essence of love and longing, leaving audiences spellbound.

