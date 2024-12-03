Upcoming Stores - Ivana Jewels' Expansion

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 3: In response to a growing demand for sustainable and affordable luxury, Ivana Jewels is proud to announce the expansion of its retail footprint by March 2025. Ivana Jewels don't let their ambitions rest, as lab-grown diamonds are made to dazzle all across the country. The expansion of Ivana Jewels, which focuses on four major cities, namely, Noida, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Nagpur is encouraging news. A brand that's renowned for its sustainable luxury, is now one step closer to its mission of reaching out to wider audiences across India. This expansion strategy is in line with the company's commitment to democratizing the use of lab-grown diamond jewellery throughout the country.

The revolutionizing diamond is upon us now!

The Indian jewellery market is undergoing a dramatic shift. Consumers, especially gen z and millennials, want ethical dispositionality while buying products. According to market research, global demand for lab-grown diamonds will increase significantly and is likely to reach a whopping USD 21.97 billion by the year 2033, with a Growth CAGR of 6.67% from 2022 to 2033, This demand growth will be driven by the traditional diamonds' aesthetics and ethical mining practices concerning lab-grown diamonds highly.

It is very clear and evident that Lab-grown diamonds have the same brilliance, fire, or sparkle as a traditionally mined diamond but without the ethical dilemmas over mining or environmental destruction makes it the perfect choice for the consumers.

Ivana Jewels: A Jewel on Everyone's List!

Not only is Ivana Jewels keeping up with this revolution but it is at the forefront. There is nothing that can be salvaged as the core principle for the brand is the relentless pursuit of originality, smartness, and craftsmanship which guarantees a never-to-be-forgotten shopping experience. This development makes certain that clients in both Tier I and Tier II are able to enjoy the experience that comes along with the lab-grown diamonds.

Few things that Make Ivana Jewels the best choice!

Sustainable Luxury: Lab-grown diamonds are the heart of Ivana Jewels' collections. These stunning stones are a perfect example of ethical sourcing and environmental sustainability.

Excellence: Only lab-grown diamonds of the highest standards and quality, as well as precious metals, make it to Ivana Jewels' elegant jewellery pieces.

Attractive Designs: Their in-house design team makes beautiful and innovative custom Jewellery for all different styles and preferences.

Professionalism: Ivana Jewels takes customer service very seriously. The trained staff will walk you step by step in making sure that the piece you purchase is ideal for your taste.

Synergy & Transparency: Ethical sourcing and responsible practices are at the core of Ivana Jewels' business model.

Embrace the Future with Ivana Jewels!

The expansion of Ivana Jewels is a culmination of many steps towards enabling the jewel industry to take positive steps to be self-sustainable. This is exciting especially given what Ayushi Jindal the founder of Ivana Jewels stated in a recent interview with Times Now News saying, "Lab-grown diamonds are not going down in price but rather going through correction and this is a good sign for the long run prospects of this market".

Join Ivana Jewels in this celebration of a better tomorrow. Go check out their newer outlets or their website and see the sparkle of good and ethical diamonds for yourself. Join hands with them in becoming better and looking better, no more guilt marketing! The guilt-free options are now even available in the form of lab-grown diamonds. Ivana Jewels identifies with sustainability and it's a part of the company as well. Go shine brighter than you have ever seen!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor