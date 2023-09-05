upEducators Empowers Over 10,000 Educators, Revolutionizing Teacher Upskilling in India

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: upEducators, a leading EdTech company, proudly announces that it has successfully empowered over 10,000 educators with cutting-edge technology and modern teaching practices. This achievement emphasizes upEducators' commitment to revolutionizing teacher upskilling in India and shaping the future of education.

Ankush Bhandari, the founder of upEducators, embarked on this extraordinary journey that began with a tiffin service in Pune. Today, he stands at the helm of an EdTech company that empowers educators to deliver exceptional education to countless students through comprehensive training programs and innovative pedagogy.

The startup today provides live-interactive courses related to STEM Robotics, Coding, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Google Certified Educators, Microsoft Certified Educators Course, Digital Marketing, Online Teaching and Innovative Teaching Practices for Educators at affordable prices.

An Unconventional Journey: From Tiffinwala to EdTech Trailblazer

Born and raised in Bhanpura in Madhya Pradesh, Ankush moved to Pune for higher education. After completing his post graduation in Arts, he launched 'Indian Flavors', a tiffin service center in 2009. Within six months, he delivered over 300 tiffins daily, demonstrating his entrepreneurial acumen.

However, unforeseen circumstances led to the closure of this venture, leading a career shift into the education industry. Driven by his relentless thirst for knowledge, Ankush swiftly progressed from a sales role to a leadership position, eventually becoming the head of the company's primary division.

Observing the educational landscape closely, Ankush recognized the need for transformation in the Indian education system. This realization led him on an enriching journey to Finland, where he studied the world-renowned Finnish education system at Helsinki University. Among the standout elements was the highly regarded Teachers Training System, emphasizing the development of exceptional educators.

Upon his return, he initiated Teachers' Training workshops in Pune. The pivotal turning point arrived with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually propelling him to establish upEducators in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.

In Bhandari's own words, he transitioned from "nourishing stomachs through his tiffin service to nourishing the intellects of educators through upskilling."

Empowering Educators with upEducators

In April 2021, Ankush left his consultancy job to dedicate himself fully to the startup, which he initially managed alongside his wife Malvika, which has now grown to a 35+ member team.

In just two years, upEducators was recognized as a Google for Education Partner company, transforming over 10,000 educators from 18 countries. This includes educators from prestigious institutions like Mayo College, Symbiosis School, and Doon School, that have become Google Certified Educators or Microsoft Certified Educators.

For more details on Upskilling Educators with New Age Skills, visit: www.upeducators.com

Vision for the Future

Ankush Bhandari articulates the essence of upEducators' mission: "We are not just helping educators become future-ready; we are also contributing to the Digital India Mission by empowering educators with digital learning."

Recently, upEducators embarked on a significant initiative by collaborating with esteemed top educators honored with National Teacher Awards and the prestigious Presidential Award. This partnership aims to provide a platform for these distinguished educators to share their invaluable teaching practices with their peers, thus enriching the education landscape. Among these exceptional National Teacher Awardees are individuals such as Achala Verma, Dean of Academics at Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Sangeeta Sohni, a retired teacher from Atomic Teachers Central School, and Kavita Sanghvi, the esteemed Principal of Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School in Mumbai.

Looking ahead, they envision extending their reach by training over 1 lakh educators, and equipping them with modern skills and pedagogical approaches. The company firmly believes in the potential of quality teacher training within the Indian Education System, where every educator, when empowered with high-quality training, becomes a catalyst for positive change.

Ankush Bhandari's incredible journey from a tiffin service provider to the visionary founder of upEducators is a testament to his determination, innovation, and unwavering commitment to education. With 10,000 educators trained, a stellar rating of 4.9/5 from over 1000 educators, and a robust social media following with nearly 2.25 lakh teachers, upEducators is truly reshaping teacher upskilling in India. Looking ahead, upEducators envisions a path where countless educators are empowered to be future-ready, ushering in a new era of education.

About upEducators

upEducators, a Google for Education Partner company, is one of India's fastest growing EdTech companies in upskilling of educators. It offers meticulously crafted training programs to empower educators with the digital pedagogy skills and innovative teaching practices needed to succeed in today's fast-changing education landscape.

For more about upEducators, visit: www.upeducators.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor