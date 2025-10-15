UPES Placement Season 2026 Kicks Off to a Stellar Start

NewsVoir

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 15: UPES has opened its Placements 2026 season with strong early outcomes, reflecting renewed recruiter confidence and the university's industry-integrated learning model. Since the start of the current placement season in September, 505 students have been placed with 533 offers extended by 59 recruiting organisations that made selections. Overall, 63 companies have participated in this season's recruitment drive so far.

Based on the offers received so far, the highest CTC stands at Rs. 52 lakh per annum, with the top 10% average at Rs. 23.79 LPA. Early placements reflect a healthy mix of technology, consulting, digital, manufacturing, legal and energy employers. Salesforce, Oracle, EY, KPMG, Deloitte, Razorpay, Britannia, NielsenIQ and ExxonMobil headline the list of marquee brands on campus, alongside volume hiring from leading technology and consulting firms.

Commenting on the strong start, Mr. Manish Madaan, Registrar, UPES, said, "Placements 2026 have begun on a steady, positive note, reflecting the strength of our industry-academia linkages. At UPES, a transdisciplinary, industry-integrated curriculum, that's grounded in research, live projects and mentorship, prepares our students to add value from day one. I am grateful for the continued trust of our recruiting partners. Building on UPES's recent record of 100% placements over successive years, we expect this cycle to close near full placement across schools."

The start of the season has set a good momentum across schools at UPES, led by the School of Computer Science, which has already recorded 380 placements across IT services, fintech and product roles, with a highest CTC of Rs. 52 LPA and a top10% average of Rs. 26.44 LPA. The School of Business has seen 69 placements so far, anchored by consulting, consumer, digital and analytics roles, at EY, Deloitte, KPMG, Britannia and Nielsen IQ, with an average CTC of Rs. 8.90 LPA, while the School of Law has registered 18 placements at an average of Rs. 8.44 LPA across leading firms and corporate legal teams. The School of Advanced Engineering has begun with 25 placements spanning core engineering, EPC and energy employers, with an average CTC of Rs. 8.19 LPA. Early offers also flowed in for the School of Design, the School of Health Sciences & Technology, and the School of Liberal Studies & Media.

In terms of the sectors, so far placements are concentrated in IT & ITeS (about 75%), spanning software engineering, data, cloud, cybersecurity and platform roles; Research & Consulting (about 9%) across strategy, risk, digital transformation and analytics; and Energy/Power/Utilities & EPC (about 7%), with core engineering, project and operations roles, while Legal (about 3%) and steady hiring across Healthcare/Pharma, FMCG/Consumer, Oil & Gas, Industrial Automation and Manufacturing round out the current mix.

For more information, please visit www.upes.ac.in.

Established through the UPES Act, 2003, of the State Legislature of Uttarakhand, UPES is a top-ranked, UGC-recognised, private university. As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, UPES has been ranked 45 among universities, with a rank of 18 in Law, 36 in Management, and a rank of 43 in Engineering. As per the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, UPES now stands in the 501-600 band globally and 5th in India, improving from 7th in 2025. Notably, in Research Quality, UPES climbed 57 positions in just one year to be ranked 299 globally. In addition to this, the university has been ranked the No.1 private university in academic reputation in India by the QS World University Rankings 2025. It is among the top 2% of universities in the world.

UPES has also been accredited by NAAC with a grade 'A' and has received 5 stars on Employability (placements) by globally acclaimed QS Rating. The university has had 100% placements over the last five years. 50+ faculty members from UPES feature among the world's top 2% researchers as per Stanford University list.

UPES offers graduate and postgraduate programs through its seven schools: School of Advanced Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences & Technology, and School of Liberal Studies and Media. The UPES family includes 19100+ students, 1,500+ faculty and staff members and a thriving community of 38000+ alumni.

