Upgradation of Tuticorin Airport expected to be completed by December

New Delhi [India], September 17 : Tuticorin Airport in Tamil Nadu is undergoing major upgradation which includes the extension of a runway for operation of A-321 type of aircraft, construction of new apron, new terminal building, technical block cum control tower and new fire station

To cater for the rising passenger traffic and the demand for better services and connections, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is upgrading the airport for Rs 381 crore, as per a statement put out on Tuesday.

The construction work and commissioning of the new terminal building and extension of the Runway is likely to be completed by December 2024.

M Suresh, Chairman, AAI visited the Tuticorin airport project site recently and reviewed the ongoing upgradation works at the airport.

Spread over an area of 17,500 square metres, the new terminal building of the airport will be able to serve 1,440 passengers during peak hours and 20 lakh passengers annually.

The new building will be equipped with all the modern facilities and passenger amenities with the provision of three aerobridges, AAI's statement said.

"The new terminal will be a four-star GRIHA-rated energy-efficient building with sustainability features. The airport development project also includes an extension of the existing runway from 1350 meters to 3,115 meters, making the airport suitable for operation of A-321 type of aircraft," it added.

The construction of a new ATC tower cum technical block, fire station, extension of apron for parking of five Airbus-321 type of aircraft, an isolation bay, link taxi track and Part Parallel Taxi Track is also part of the project.

Presently, Tuticorin airport is connected to Chennai and Bengaluru with six daily flights.

The airport is currently capable of serving 156 passengers during peak hours and three lakh passengers annually and handles ATR Type of aircraft.

Upgradation of the airport will not only fulfil the demand of the local community for enhanced passenger services but will also promote trade and tourism in Tuticorin and neighbouring districts like Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari, Nagercoil, and Virudanagar.

