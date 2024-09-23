Upgrade Your Home Security with DeltaHome’s Feature-Packed V50 Smart Lock

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] September 23: Keys are a thing of the past with the launch of DeltaHome’s V50 smart lock. This innovative lock boasts a range of features that redefine convenience and security for Indian homeowners.

The V50 eliminates the need for fumbling with keys thanks to its advanced biometric authentication options. 3D AI facial recognition and palm vein recognition provide secure and effortless unlocking.

The V50 goes beyond just unlocking your door. It integrates seamlessly with your smart home system, allowing you to control features like lighting and temperature directly from the lock itself.

The V50 also stands out for its impressive battery life. The unique dual battery design (4200mAh + 2500mAh) offers double the standby time compared to traditional smart locks.

Built to last, the V50 utilizes a multi-layer zinc-iron alloy for its body and a tempered glass panel, ensuring superior strength, wear resistance, and a scratch-resistant finish that complements any door style.

DeltaHome’s commitment to innovation continues with the V50 smart lock. This product represents the future of home security, offering unparalleled convenience and peace of mind.

Enhanced Security Features

Prolonged Stay Detection: The V50 keeps a watchful eye on your doorstep. If someone lingers outside for more than 15 seconds, you’ll receive a notification and alarm, alerting you to potential intruders.

The V50 keeps a watchful eye on your doorstep. If someone lingers outside for more than 15 seconds, you’ll receive a notification and alarm, alerting you to potential intruders. Accidental Opening Alert: Never worry about leaving your door ajar again. The V50’s built-in sensor will detect any accidental openings and send you an immediate alert and alarm.

Learn more about the V50 and unlock a new level of home security: deltahome.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor